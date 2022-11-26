It doesn’t take long for the soundtrack to sound, at an awkward moment, several chords typical of the western that point to the possible tone of the last great phenomenon of the Chinese box office. ‘Cliff Walkers’, winner of the Best Film Award from the Beijing Film Academy, swept its country of origin, smashing records. We are facing an overwhelming spy thriller that can shock, due to its complexities, the Western viewer not used to this type of proposal with an Asian label where the characters enter and leave in a deafening spiral of events.

Behind the camera is a renowned director with a regular career, Zhang Yimou, whose handling of drama and action cinema is evident, with majestic titles like ‘Hero’ or intimate ones like ‘The Red Lantern’. His game with photography and colors, his trademark, this time is carried away by a chromaticism where black and white stand out in a natural way: the snow covering the forests and the asphalt of the city, illuminated in melancholic night scenes. . If in the recommendable ‘Sombra’ the acclaimed filmmaker carried out an exercise in surprising style, surrendering to greys, the cold aesthetic of this new bet marries perfectly with the story proposed, with a dry and bloody violence strongly present.

The protagonists of ‘Cliff Walkers’ wear black all the time, with hats, regardless of their side, which can lead to confusion, in line with the outfits of the squad of the recommendable ‘The Grandmaster’, by Won Kar Wai, without its sensationalism or wonderfully unreal choreography. The story takes place in the 1930s, in Manchukuo, a state linked to the Empire of Japan. A group of special agents of the Communist Party are involved in a secret mission, perhaps suicidal, where honor, betrayal and deceit are the order of the day. Achieving his objective and surviving the feat becomes more complicated as alliances falter and the enemy shows his cards. It does not hurt to know a little history to better enjoy what is exposed, a possible gibberish in political terms.

Official Section in Sitges



‘Cliff Walkers’, present in the Official Section of the Sitges Festival, begins by placing part of its main cast in a beautiful snowy landscape where the first stab wound breaks through the back. After an unexpected scuffle that ends in blood, the entanglement follows one another unstoppably. There are terrifying scenes of execution and torture, as well as continuous coups based on the inevitable confrontations. The intrigue does not stop with who is who, to the point of being repetitive, like the Korean ‘Murderers’, a cinema set at the same time with points in common, as strenuous as run over (and propagandistic). Maximum tension is plenty, with action scenes that break the frame. There is an exceptional retro car chase through the snowy streets. Two fleeting hours of chaotic spectacle with a dedicated choral cast. Of course, as usual in Yimou’s work, the female roles are shown to be charismatic and decisive, over and above the inevitable final testosterone epic.