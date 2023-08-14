Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

A cliff collapsed on a beach in West Bay, UK. © Screenshot Twitter/Dorset Council UK

Massive chunks of cliff plummet in Britain. Tourists are in the immediate vicinity and are probably lucky in their misfortune.

Kassel – A walk on the beach could have ended badly in Great Britain. Those affected only got away with a shock. In the small town of West Bay, a cliff fell down onto the beach. She just missed the people walking there. A video shows the scene.

UK cliff cracks – video captures it all

Picturesque landscapes, the wide view of the sea: Dorset on the south coast of England offers a lot that attracts nature lovers. On the so-called Jurassic Coast, some people escaped a disaster directly. Dorset Council posted a 23 second video on Twitter. Apparently there were tourists on the Jurassic Coast. One of them filmed the massive cliffs that tower up on the beach.

A moment later, much of the cliff fell down. The people who were in the immediate vicinity quickly began to run away. They escaped the falling parts of the cliff. The video shows the magnitude of the event. Where previously a walkable beach could be seen, small pieces of rock now piled up. A huge cloud of dust formed due to the falling of the cliff.

“A Miracle”: Reactions to Cliff Fall – and Warning

Dorset Council warned via Twitter that rock falls and landslides could happen at any time. The South West Coast Path above the cliff at West Bay is closed, the tweet continued on Friday (August 10). Accordingly, the scenes occurred a few days earlier, on Tuesday.

“Wow” or “Oh my God” commented some Twitter users in response. “It’s a miracle that nobody got hurt during the main holiday season,” was another reaction. The video has already been played more than 152 thousand times (as of August 14).

