From: John Welte

In the Phlegraean Fields in southern Italy, a section of the cliffs collapsed. Bathers were surprised by the event. An earthquake had occurred nearby shortly before.

Monte Procida – It is midsummer in southern Italy. Temperatures of up to 36 degrees are driving the locals to the sea in the Bay of Pozzuoli. It’s time to get into the water to cool off a little. But the Bay of Pozzuoli is not just any bay. It is part of the huge caldera of the Phlegraean Fields, a mega volcano that devastated the entire Bay of Naples with colossal eruptions at least twice during the Ice Age. Since last year, earthquakes have been stoking the fears of the locals – around half a million people live in the red zone of the super volcano. Scientists are also warning of an impending eruption.

At around 11:57 a.m. on Thursday (July 11), an earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale shook the region. People in the Gulf of Pozzuoli have long been used to these quakes, as the super volcano had already caused damage and panic with much stronger tremors measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale. But a few minutes later, thunder echoed through the air on the beach of Miliscola in Monte Procida, the neighboring municipality of Pozzuoli. Large clouds of dust drifted over the sea. A section of the 100-meter-high wall that borders the beach on the cliffs had broken off. Stones, gravel and sand thundered into the depths.

Thunder and dust clouds frighten bathers

Loud lacittanews.it The landslide caused fear and concern among many of the swimmers present, who were frightened by the noise of falling debris and the dust released by the landslide. As far as we know, there were no casualties, and the narrow beach under the cliff, which is followed by a hiking trail, was already closed off.

However, the rumor quickly spread that the earthquake that had occurred six kilometers away shortly before had caused the landslide. The Vesuvius Observatory of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology INGV in Naples denied this. The director of the Vesuvius Observatory, Mauro Di Vito, emphasized to LaPresse: “A landslide is an event that can occur at times when meteorological conditions can favour certain processes. In times of particular drought and aridity of the soil, it tends to realign and therefore collapse.”

Mayor blames supervolcano and demands consequences

Josi Gerardo Della Ragione, the mayor of Bacoli, the neighbouring town of Monte Procida, nevertheless sees a connection with the supervolcano. The volcano is slowly rising and shaking the whole region with its tremors: “I will now ask whether the government guarantees the safety of the mountain ridges, which are constantly being affected by the tremors of bradyseism,” said Della Ragione,

Bradyseism is the phenomenon of volcanic ground uplift and the associated earthquakes. “The mountain ridges are currently suffering from bradyseism with persistent tremors and are naturally prone to landslides,” said the local mayor.

The landslides in the Phelgraean Fields have already claimed over 100 lives

The hills and slopes of the region consist of loose tuff rock that was deposited during the eruptions of the past 50,000 years – cooled ash in which larger lava bombs that have solidified into stones are embedded. The landslides caused by uplift and earthquakes have already claimed hundreds of lives in the Phlegraean Fields area.

According to a study by the Italian National Research Council, a total of 2,302 landslides occurred in the region between 1828 and 2017. A total of 127 people died in 53 landslides. Most of the landslides occurred on the coast, where the sea surf causes particularly severe erosion.

At the moment, it is not just the Phlegraean Fields that are causing a stir: Mount Etna has erupted violently again in Sicily. At the same time, Stromboli, on the island of the same name north of Sicily, has experienced an eruption of a magnitude not seen for a long time.