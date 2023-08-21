La Spezia – “The situation is not immediately dangerous. There are no particular risks for people’s safety, but action must be taken to stop the erosion of the rock face”. So the geologist Marco Zanicchi who carried out an inspection in the area where a rocky ridge broke away under the Corniglia cemetery.

“At the moment no urgent interventions are necessary, but maximum attention to what happened in Corniglia – declares the councilor for soil defense Giacomo Giampedrone -. We will be alongside the Municipality of Vernazza to identify the interventions to be implemented for the future and to understand with what timing they will have to be implemented. Liguria region it is also ready to accompany the Municipality in the process necessary to transform the studies developed in the past and the reports sent as civil protection forms into a complete and financeable project. The studies will have to be adapted to the current situation which sees an active landslide in the area below the cemetery. In the meantime, the area will be monitored, remembering that, as unfortunately happens in most of Liguria, the territory is fragile and must be kept under control”.

In the case of Corniglia, the area near the cemetery (adjacent to the settlement on Saturday, but not involved in the collapse) is classified at very high hydrogeological risk, a condition common to a large slice of the regional territory, while the part of the town overlooking the sea is included in the medium risk category. To mitigate the risk, the hypothesis is to carry out interventions aimed at limiting the phenomenon of natural erosion of the cliff.