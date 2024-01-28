Cliff “CliffyB” Bleszinski says he's “down” to consult on the next Gears game, saying “if they were smart”, Microsoft and Coalition would invite him to “give his two cents.”

In a statement posted to X/Twitter over the weekend, Bleszinski – who last contributed to a Gears game back in 2011 – said that as the Gears of War franchise has long been “an HUGE part of [his] legacy”, he was open to work with Microsoft as “just from a PR standpoint alone, it would be gold”.

However, it seems that neither Microsoft nor Coalition has taken Bleszinski up on his offer, and thus he has “moved on” from game development.



“We've been over this a million times re: Gears,” Bleszinski wrote. “I'm down to consult. Give my two cents. Crickets.

“I understand that Gears will always be an enormous part of my legacy. I appreciate and respect that. That said. [Microsoft]/Coalition haven't hit me up. OK. It is what it is.

'If they were smart, they'd enlist me for my input because, just from a PR standpoint alone, it would be gold. But nothing. Ah well. It is what it is. So be it.”



Bleszinski went on to say that while his own studio Boss Key Productions didn't work out – “fine, shit happens” – he's now moved onto other ventures, including restaurants, Broadway, his memoir, comics, and standup comedy.

“As much as I appreciate your support and those who know me from my Gears work (I did do a lot more than that game series, for the record), it's time to move on. I'm on a new journey. I have been for some time now.”

He finished by asking fans to check out his comic Scrapper and said that the best thing creators can do is “make content that's personal.”

Just yesterday, Bleszinski said Palworld's astonishing success “kinda validates” a pitch he'd made to Epic “many years ago.”

In a separate post shared to Twitter/X, Bleszinski said he took the idea of ​​”medieval Pokémon with baby dragons instead” to Epic, but the idea was “rejected at all the major publishers.”