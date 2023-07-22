Former Epic Games Cliff Bleszinski stated that the video game industry should take some risk more if you want innovate . The well-known designer, to whom we owe Unreal, Unreal Tournament and the Gears of War series, among others, touched on the topic in The House of the Dev podcast by Raphael Colantonio, one of the founders of Arkane Studios and currently in Wolfeye Studios, and Peter Salnikov, composer and founder of the indie team Book Burner Games.

The risks of creativity

To innovate you have to take risks

At the beginning of the conversation, cliffyb he recalled an old adage of his, according to which the future of first-person shooters would have been RPGs, explaining then that the fusion of genres is one of the most interesting aspects of video game design, one of those that can lead to innovate and deepen familiar game mechanics.

Bleszinski then noted that many studios are currently looking to the world of roguelikes, because it offers the best elements to lengthen games and create infinite loops, which guarantee replayability, especially in an era where developing AAA is becoming so expensive.

Precisely for this Tim Sweeney of Epic Games, with whom Bleszinski has worked for years, aims to provide developers with increasingly intuitive tools such as the Unreal Editor, which make the creative process easier even for those who can’t write code.

It is precisely from these tools, when they reach modders and enthusiasts, that true innovation is born, with phenomena such as Dota, Counter-Strike and PUBG that were born from the bottom and not from big industry, a pachyderm that is no longer able to propose anything new.

Bleszinski: “It’s not always the AA developers at Activision or EA or Microsoft who innovate; often it’s people who work in their parents’ garage by taking a game and modifying it, creating something that goes viral.”

For Bleszinski, the problem of the biggest companies is that they don’t want to invest in new intellectual property and innovate, focusing on what they know: “Where do you think the existing intellectual property comes from, you fucking idiots? Someone has to call back,” he said, reiterating a very simple truth that however seems not to like the big companies, who prefer to play it safe.