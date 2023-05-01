Cinepolis and Cinemex They used to sell tickets for 29 pesos in Mexico during the Film Festival, but if they thought it was one of the best promotions, however, the company that is governed by the slogan “The capital of cinema”, could unseat “The magic of cinema “, since one offer has conquered customers.

When thinking about the establishments to see a film that is about to be released, everyone begins to imagine popcorn of different flavors, along with nachos, even with soda, for this reason, customers look for the best deals and even collectors look for the famous popcorn.

Although many get carried away by the combos and compare those of Cinépolis and Cinemex, and even decide to attend the day that the 2×1 tickets are available, the Mexican company founded in 1971 in Morelia, Michoacán, under the name of Organización Ramírez, has a great strategy that has conquered everyone and that very few know, refill for 10 pesos in soft drinks and popcorn.

Cinépolis Combos:

Maxicombo Micha Mix, $335

friends, $175

Nachos for Couples, $220

Hot dog for Couples, $240

Maxicombo M&M’s, $275

Magnus, $165

Ice $220

Combo M&M’s $190

Maxicombo Mix, $290

Maxicombo Nachos $260

Maxicombo Hot dog, $300

Classic Combo $180

Refill promotion in soft drinks and popcorn

When going to the film exhibition establishment that operates in approximately 871 cinematographic sets with 6,728 100% digital rooms, they have benefits and promotions when presenting with a Visa card.

This is how the popcorn refill promotion works for only 10 pesos: