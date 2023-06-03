A oxxo client, owned by FEMSA, caused a stir, since after receiving help from the popular Mexican store, left a homeless man without his best friendwhich is why he opened a debate on social networks.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user ‘@emmanuelrobledo’ after being seen in the brand of the Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA) store chain, went with a person living on the street, to make a proposal that not everyone found positive.

The commercial chain, Oxxo, has more than 17,400 stores, carrying out operations in Mexico, Chile, Peru, Brazil, the United States, and Peru. Given the wide variety of products it offers, the protagonist of this video turned to that brand for help.

The tiktoker, during the viral video, told the story of a homeless man whom he saw accompanied by a puppy, the young man stressed that when he was in the store and saw the pet, he tried to offer the man money, but he did not accept.

For this reason, he decided to go to an Oxxo branch in search of help, so he bought dog food and a cooler to give him water, the influencer highlighted: “here the man did not want to give it to me and I offered to buy it from him, he did not want to, in the end he accepted”.

Finally, the young man showed that he took him to the vet, while some pointed out that he would receive love, to others it did not seem fair, since the person living on the street did not want to give him away, being the dog his best friend.