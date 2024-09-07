A law firm filed a lawsuit against a client who evaded paying fees despite providing legal services. The Dubai Civil Court ruled in favor of the firm for the unpaid dues of the defendant, amounting to AED 9,600. The plaintiff said in his statement of claim that he had signed an agreement with the defendant, who is a manager in a company, based on which he took over one of the company’s cases.

The agreement stipulated that the fees would be paid without reduction, whether the dispute ended in a settlement or court, but the defendant failed to fulfill his obligation, and the disputed amount was recorded in his account.

After examining the case, the court concluded that the papers did not contain any evidence that the defendant had paid the remaining agreed-upon amount, and ruled that he must pay the amount and interest at a rate of 5% from the date of the legal claim.