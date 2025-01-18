Clickbait city: more likes and fewer lives





Almeida in Madrid looking for an icon, Caballero in Vigo going crazy with the Christmas lights, Albiol doing the same with the tree in Badalona, ​​what does this obsession with seeking likes and clicks from certain mayors reflect? Is it a maneuver to distract from other problems facing the city?

With these questions we delve into “Clickbait City: when looking for a house in your city became a nightmare”, a book by the geographer and journalist Vincent Molins in which it alerts us that we are more consumers than residents of our neighborhoods; a chronicle edited by Barlin Libros that hits bookstores on January 29. You can watch this full video interview here:

We talk about how we live in show cities, showcases for tourists, with neighborhoods that seem decorated and streets that function as fashion catwalks. How mayors are now more than managers, influencers who encourage speculators to do business with our squares and our bars. And how citizens are now less neighbors and more clients and spectators of soulless places to which we do not belong and that do not belong to us. Cities have become brands of well-being and excessive consumption that aspire to be the new Silicon Valley, the new smart city, the new fashionable city. While they throw us out of the neighborhood and invade us with tourists, they empower us with a message: we have to like to attract, we must show off before living, we can get a like before a roof. We dive into these clickbait cities and tell you what we can do to change them.

We say goodbye to the program with a special stop in Navarra to receive Kokoshca In Crudo y en Directo, who celebrate 17 years as a band and present their album “La Juventud”. An album in which they tell how they hate work and do not want to lose their neighborhood, their loves, their bars, their lost happiness. An album that is more about protest than nostalgia and in which they make the future and also the past their own. You can see the interview and the group’s live songs here:

