Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performed a complex multi-organ transplant on a patient diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

After the patient Nada from Egypt – who is 23 years old and had been diagnosed with cystic fibrosis since childhood – suffered a severe dysfunction in both her lungs and liver, this complex procedure was Nada’s only option to restore her normal life.

Cystic fibrosis is considered a genetic (inherited) disease that leads to the accumulation of thick, sticky mucus fluid in the organs, including the lungs and pancreas, and leads to blockage of the respiratory tract, exposing the patient to difficulty breathing. As the disease intensifies, its effects extend to the liver, intestines, and other parts of the body.

Nada, who lost three of her brothers due to this disease, said: I lost my first brother before I was born, then my sister when I was young, and then my brother when I was in middle school. This affected me greatly, and after losing the last of my brothers, I began to understand the nature of cystic fibrosis and began researching it. This disease.

Dr. Othman Ahmed, Chairman of the Department of Thoracic Surgery at the Cardiovascular and Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, led a multidisciplinary team that included a group of medical experts to perform Nada’s multi-organ transplant.

The surgery, which took approximately 14 hours, included replacing both of Nada’s lungs in addition to her liver to address the cumulative effects of cystic fibrosis on these vital organs.

He said: Nada’s case was difficult and complex, and the overall chances of survival for a cystic fibrosis patient after a simultaneous lung and liver transplant are better than those cases in which only a lung transplant is performed, as the antibodies and proteins from the transplanted liver do not attack the newly transplanted lungs. If all the organs are from the same donor, we proceed with a lung transplant followed by a liver transplant.

The multi-organ transplant surgery that was performed this year marked a turning point in Nada’s life. She no longer needed constant oxygen support and was able to enjoy a more normal life.

This achievement represents an extension of the success of the hospital’s organ transplant center, which has performed 500 transplant operations since its launch in 2017.