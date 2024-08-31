Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has successfully performed a rare surgical procedure to treat chronic thrombotic pulmonary hypertension on a 31-year-old Gulf national. The surgery, which achieved a 100% success rate, gave him a new life.

Chronic thrombotic pulmonary hypertension is a life-threatening disease that occurs as a result of pressure within the pulmonary artery, affecting the vital flow of blood from the heart to the lungs. It affects approximately 3 to 30 individuals per million and is associated with a high mortality rate.

Chronic thrombotic pulmonary hypertension develops in approximately 0.4% to 4.8% of patients diagnosed with acute pulmonary embolism.

“This condition is life-threatening if left untreated,” said Dr. Osman Ahmed, Director of Thoracic Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute. “After an initial assessment of the patient’s condition, additional tests were performed to determine the root cause of his condition. Doctors found evidence of chronic thrombotic pulmonary hypertension, and the decision was made to perform the surgery, which was successful.” Removing blood clots or scar tissue inside the lungs is a complex procedure that requires great technical skill, as the patient is required to undergo deep anesthesia to stop heart function and blood flow throughout the body during the eight-hour surgery.

Speaking about the complexity of performing anesthesia in such complex cases, Dr. Arun Kumar, Consultant Anesthesiologist for Cardiothoracic Surgery at the hospital’s Institute of Anesthesia, said: “During the surgery, we had to open the patient’s chest completely and connect him to a heart-lung bypass machine to stop the blood circulation due to deep hypothermia.”

“This procedure involved lowering the patient’s body temperature to 18 degrees Celsius, to temporarily inhibit body functions. During this period, we carefully assessed the pulmonary blood vessels, and carefully removed scar tissue to restore vital function. After that, blood circulation was restored through the device, which gradually raised the body temperature, and reactivated the heart and lungs, allowing normal functions to resume,” he explained.