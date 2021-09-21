Doctors at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi urged members of the community not to ignore any sign of chest pain and to take it seriously by seeking appropriate medical care without any delay, on the occasion of World Heart Day, which falls on September 29 of each year. As a certified center for chest pain, the hospital has a dedicated team with the highest levels of preparedness and readiness to provide emergency care services for heart attack patients 24 hours a day. This level of readiness means that the time between the moment a patient with a heart attack arrives at the hospital and the care team finish removing the blockage and restoring blood flow to the heart does not exceed ??53 minutes on average, as the hospital recorded in 2020, which is about 40 minutes faster than the standard Specified by the American College of Cardiology and is 90 minutes. Dr. Mahmoud Tarina, an interventional cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, stressed the importance of the time factor in dealing with heart attacks. We recommend community members not to be complacent in dealing with chest pain. The hospital’s readiness and ability to deal with heart attacks was recently tested when it admitted two acute heart attack patients within one minute between the arrival of the first and second patient. After receiving prior notification of the imminent arrival of the two patients, the specialized team in the hospital was able to respond quickly to the two cases and provide the required care that saved their lives despite the complications that resulted from the arrival of two emergency cases at the same time. Caregivers from a variety of specialties collaborated to treat both patients simultaneously, which resulted in the hospital recording double-digit heart attack rates of 61 and 46 minutes from their arrival at the hospital until the blockage was cleared and blood flow was restored, much faster than international standards set. “Research at Cleveland Clinic shows that how quickly a patient can access effective care based on proven best practices can reduce in-hospital mortality,” said Dr. Lars Svensson, president of the Seidel Family and Arnold Miller Institute of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Diseases at Cleveland Clinic. .