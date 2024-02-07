Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

This prestigious accreditation comes to crown the hospital’s continued success after the Neurological Institute obtained the Stroke Center of Excellence accreditation from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in 2023, which confirms its continued commitment to adopting the highest standards and its absolute keenness to provide comprehensive stroke care while providing the best therapeutic outcomes for patients.

The Comprehensive Stroke Center accreditation is considered one of the highest certifications provided to hospitals, as it embodies their ability to provide complex care for stroke patients, while Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s acquisition of the accreditation confirms its high capabilities in providing the Neurovascular Diseases Program and the Stroke Center.

This achievement reflects the hospital’s continuous endeavor to provide the best levels of care in accordance with the highest standards and in a way that meets the various needs of patients, including advanced imaging and pioneering treatment capabilities, with the availability of its specialized therapeutic services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in addition to its continuous participation in research activities and its organization and provision of unique professional training courses. For fruitful educational opportunities for clinicians to improve standards of care for stroke patients.

Dr. Florian Roser, Head of the Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said in a statement today: “Stroke represents a major burden on the healthcare sector around the world, especially in light of its classification as the second leading cause of death and third cause of disability, and in view of the statistics that suggest it is more likely to occur.” One in four people will suffer a stroke at some point in their lives, and at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi we are committed to providing world-class care for cardiovascular diseases and complex neurological diseases across various associated care pathways that include emergency medicine, stroke neurology, interventional radiology and more.

He added: Our approach to providing multidisciplinary care, our experienced care teams, and our advanced technological solutions contribute to reducing the need for UAE residents to travel abroad to receive treatment, and we will continue to embrace innovations and put patient safety and high-quality care at the top of our list of priorities.

The American Heart Association is one of the world's leading organizations seeking to enable stroke patients to live long, healthy lives and uses the Stroke Accreditation Model to support hospitals and provide a framework for managing ways to provide high-quality care.

The association sets specific standards and increases levels of compliance with scientific guidelines, while ensuring that stroke patients have access to acute care.

The Comprehensive Stroke Center Accreditation Program is based on standards that were developed independently and under the supervision of the American Heart Association and are the result of decades of scientific and clinical experience.

In 2023, the Neurovascular Medicine Program and Stroke Center at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi treated more than 1,100 patients while maintaining the highest levels of care, as the program provides precise treatment plans designed by a team of experts from several specialties that includes neurologists and interventional specialists. Neurologists, neurovascular surgeons and specialists from other fields.

The team is supported by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, with the aim of improving treatment outcomes for patients, providing the best therapeutic services, and consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading healthcare center in the region.