Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 Group, has successfully performed a rare surgical procedure to treat chronic thrombotic pulmonary hypertension on a 31-year-old Gulf national. The surgery, which achieved a 100% success rate, gave him a new life.

Chronic thrombotic pulmonary hypertension is a life-threatening disease that occurs as a result of pressure within the pulmonary artery, affecting the vital flow of blood from the heart to the lungs. It affects approximately 3 to 30 individuals per million and is associated with a high mortality rate.

Chronic thrombotic pulmonary hypertension develops in approximately 0.4% to 4.8% of patients diagnosed with acute pulmonary embolism.

Dr. Osman Ahmed, Director of Thoracic Surgery at the Heart, Vascular and Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said that this condition is life-threatening if left untreated. He pointed out that after the initial assessment of the patient’s condition, additional tests were conducted to determine the root cause of the patient’s condition, where doctors found evidence of chronic thrombotic pulmonary hypertension, and it was decided to perform the operation, which was crowned with success.

Removing blood clots or scars inside the lung is a complex procedure that requires great technical skill, as it requires the patient to undergo a deep sedation to stop heart function and blood flow throughout the body, during the eight-hour surgery.

“During the surgery, we had to open the patient’s chest completely and connect him to a heart-lung bypass machine to stop the blood circulation due to deep hypothermia,” said Dr. Arun Kumar, Consultant Anesthesiologist for Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Anesthesia Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

“This procedure involved lowering the patient’s body temperature to 18 degrees Celsius, to temporarily inhibit body functions. During this period, we carefully assessed the pulmonary blood vessels, and carefully removed scar tissue to restore vital function. Blood circulation was then restored via the device, which gradually raised the body temperature, and reactivated the heart and lungs, allowing normal functions to resume,” he explained.

The patient was cared for by a team of surgeons, pulmonologists, cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, and interventional radiologists at the hospital.