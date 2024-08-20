Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 Group, has achieved a remarkable feat by performing the first robotic kidney transplant involving both donor and recipient, in collaboration with a team of experts from Cleveland Clinic USA.

This unique surgery embodies the hospital’s commitment to improving healthcare provided to the most complex cases, relying on technological innovations and multidisciplinary expertise.

This achievement is a qualitative addition to the distinguished capabilities enjoyed by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the field of organ transplantation, and the support provided by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, to enable innovation and the use of technology in the healthcare system, thus consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading destination for healthcare globally.

The surgery brought together the donor and the recipient, both Emiratis and relatives. The recipient was diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure, and this complex surgery required intensive coordination between the surgical team responsible for the donor and its counterpart supervising the recipient’s condition.

The surgical team performed the kidney transplant simultaneously in two separate operating rooms, and succeeded in executing it with extreme precision using a single robot. The surgical robotic system simulated the movements of the surgeons’ hand, with a greater range of motion and precise control, and directly implemented the complex procedures and succeeded in completing them with unparalleled precision.

Simultaneous robotic transplantation offers many benefits. In addition to precision of movement, 3D vision, high magnification and improved work performance, surgeons can perform operations through smaller incisions, compared to traditional open surgeries. This minimally invasive approach leads to reduced blood loss, improved accuracy of the procedure, reduced scarring and faster recovery.

Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Health Workforce Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “We are proud of such achievements made by the health sector in Abu Dhabi, which contribute to consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading destination for healthcare. The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has been able to rely on its advanced infrastructure and distinguished competencies among its health cadres to enhance organ transplant capabilities, in accordance with the best international practices and standards, which contributes to improving the quality of services provided and ensuring the health and safety of patients from within and outside the emirate.”

“Collaboration is a cornerstone of medical progress, and this achievement demonstrates the power of teamwork to transform healthcare,” said Dr. George Haber, CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. “Our partnership with Cleveland Clinic USA underscores our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in transplant surgery and ensuring that world-class expertise is available to patients in Abu Dhabi and the region. We are proud to work together and deliver groundbreaking innovations that will ultimately improve patient outcomes and save lives.”

“We believe in the power of robotic surgery and its ability to drive a paradigm shift in improving patient outcomes,” said Dr. Bashir Sankari, Chair of the Urology Institute in the Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

He added that our revolutionary innovation in kidney transplantation, using the same robot on both the donor and recipient, stems from patient interest as many are aware of the positive outcomes of robotic surgeries.

He stressed that this technology had previously been used on the donor and recipient separately, saying: “We concluded that both can benefit from the same robot at the same time. As the first and only centre for multi-organ transplantation in the UAE, we are constantly keen to update our treatment methodologies to be available to patients in the UAE and abroad.”

He explained that performing a simultaneous operation on the recipient and donor for kidney transplantation requires a unique combination of surgical expertise in using the robot, implementing the transplant, and exceptional capabilities to prepare plans, coordinate, and pay attention at the same time, taking into account the smallest details at the level of equipping the robot to simulate the process of extracting the kidney from the donor to its transplantation to the recipient.

“Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Cleveland Clinic USA have once again demonstrated the effectiveness of their ongoing coordination to bring the latest technologies to the Arabian Gulf region. The collaboration of our teams to ensure that donors and recipients receive the highest levels of care highlights our ongoing commitment to making the latest healthcare technologies accessible to the people of the region,” said Dr. Mohammed Al Tamimi, Consultant Urologist at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.