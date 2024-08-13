Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed 664 organ transplants since establishing its transplant program in 2017.

The hospital stated in a report issued yesterday, coinciding with World Organ Donation Day, that the organ transplants it performed to save patients’ lives would not have become a reality without the values ​​of giving shown by the donors who gave those patients the most precious gifts that promised them a new chance at life. The center performed many organ transplants, and pushed towards a qualitative transformation in medical care by performing a wide range of complex organ transplant procedures, including kidneys, livers, lungs, hearts and pancreas from living and deceased donors.

The hospital also recorded a number of first-of-its-kind procedures in the country in terms of multi-organ transplants, including a double lung and liver transplant, a liver and kidney transplant, a heart and kidney transplant, and a kidney and pancreas transplant.

During the current year, the hospital performed 131 transplants, and there are transplant procedures planned for the remainder of the year.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, 26,565 donors have registered in the “Hayat” programme, while there are 4,000 patients waiting for a suitable donor.