Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of Mubadala Healthcare, has succeeded in completing a kidney donation process between three donors and matching it with three other recipients within the Abu Dhabi Exchange Kidney Donation Program, which cooperates with elite leading hospitals to match organ recipient tissues with donors.

Since its opening in 2017, the Organ Transplant Center at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has performed a total of 379 transplants, most of which are kidney transplants, so that its success in conducting three simultaneous transplants in cooperation with another local hospital, within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Kidney Exchange Donation Program to enhance the vision of a country The UAE and its government’s efforts to establish its position as a preferred destination for receiving health care services in the region, and its ability to meet the various needs of patients looking for a suitable donor for a chance to recover from kidney failure.

Regarding the process of matching the donor with the recipient and performing the exchange transplant, Dr. Bashir Sankari, Head of the Urology Institute at the Surgical Subspecialties Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “When a patient needs a transplant, a potential donor may agree to give him the desired organ, but the tests Sometimes it reveals a mismatch between the tissues of the donor and the recipient, such as a person deciding to donate his kidney to his brother or sister, so that we discover at the stage of preparatory examinations a lack of matching due to several factors such as blood type, genetic aspects, or the presence of antibodies, and separately a husband who decides to donate his kidney to his wife may face The same challenges that prevent us from completing the transplant process for the same reasons.

He added: “In this case, the solution is to study the possibility of switching between the two kidneys of the donors if they match with the recipients, which is what is called mutual donation between people who are not related to each other, so that each patient can obtain a suitable kidney for him to successfully perform the transplant, and therefore we are proud today By completing a reciprocal transplant between three pairs of unrelated donors and recipients, as a result of which we succeeded in saving three lives.”

The Abu Dhabi Exchange Kidney Donation Program is a major supporter of this innovative medical procedure, as the program operates under the umbrella of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Human Tissue “Hayat”, and enjoys the support of health care agencies and institutions such as the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company. “health”.

Today, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is exploring opportunities to expand this program to Cleveland Clinic USA, which will provide additional opportunities to find effective solutions that save the lives of patients with kidney failure and increase the number of organs available for transplantation, for the benefit of all residents of the UAE. United Arab.