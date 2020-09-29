President Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, faces will be seen tonight (early morning Spanish time) in the first presidential debate complicated elections threatened by the pandemic, vote sabotage maneuvers, and potential post-election chaos. The showdown, to be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, will last 90 minutes (9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET), will be moderated by journalist Chris Wallace from the Fox network and broadcast on most major news channels.

It will have no commercial breaks or opening statements, and is divided into six 15-minute segments, which include the track record of Trump and Biden; the Supreme Court; the Covid-19 pandemic; the economy; the issue of race and violence in cities, and the integrity of elections.

Trump have not participated in mock discussion formatsInstead, he has been focused on working with his advisers on the attacks against his rival. For his part, the Democratic candidate has focused on a more traditional preparation. Biden will focus on verifying the facts the president establishes when he feels it is warranted, and will try not to get drawn into a personal fight over issues like family, which could make him look angry on stage.

It is expected that Trump attacks Biden through his son Hunter, in an attempt to irritate the vice president and make him lose control. This one, who expects personal attacks by Trump, said in a recent act that he hopes not to get caught in a personal fight, “The only place Trump feels comfortable,” although he said he knew how to handle “thugs”.

The ghost on the left



In an interview leading up to the first debate with Fox News Radio, Trump tried to lower expectations about his performance and expressed concern about difficult questions from Wallace, who has interviewed the president frequently, given Trump’s familiarity with the Fox channel. Trump noted that wallace “It will be unfair, without a doubt”, since it will be controlled by the “radical left”.

After months of downplaying Biden as an incoherent communicator, Trump claimed to believe that Biden will have the upper hand in the debate because he has more political experience, in a last-minute attempt to exaggerate expectations of the Democrat to defraud. Both candidates have recently participated in televised debates in Pennsylvania, with questions from the audience on stage, which have allowed them to warm up their muscles. According to the conclusions of these appearances, Trump showed difficulties in handling complicated questions, something that will tend to be repeated and that would be more serious compared to some verbal stumbling by his opponent, something otherwise quite common.