In this duel there was a reunion between the goalkeeper of the promotion of the Clermont, Arthur Desmaswhich now guards the three posts of the HACalso the club’s top scorer, Mohamed Bayois on loan for one season, he even scored a goal for the institution that has given him so much joy.

“We know what these two players have contributed to the club, I will never be able to thank those who allowed us to be here today enough. But obviously, no gifts”said the technical director Pascal Gastien prior to the commitment.

Le HAC has a good and impose face in Clermont 💥#HACCF63 🔵 pic.twitter.com/zxLw5ViA0P — La French Ligue 🇫🇷 (@LaFrenchLigue1) September 24, 2023

During the French Classicthe scorer Kylian Mbappé He had to leave the field due to an injury to his left ankle, after receiving a foul from the Argentine in the 8th minute. Leonardo Balerdi. Donatello He was treated after the first Parisian goal, however, after half an hour, he did not feel comfortable and asked for a change.

Without a doubt, the world champion’s injury set off alarm bells for the team and its fans, but the coach Luis Enrique He brought peace of mind by assuring that it was nothing serious, so he could surely count on him for the next duel of the Ligue 1 and UEFA champions league.

“It wasn’t a serious problem. He was in pain and had a hard time playing, so the smartest thing was to leave the field. It was just a blow. I think he should be back quickly with the rest of the team.”declared the helmsman.