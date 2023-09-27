Next Saturday, September 30, the PSG visit to Clermont in it Stade Gabriel-Montpied for Day 7 of the Ligue 1. After six days played, the Stade Brestois is at the top of the championship with 13 units, closely followed by Nice with twelve and the PSG and Monaco, with eleven. In the case of Clermontbarely adds one point and is at the bottom, two points from the penultimate place, Lyon.
When? Saturday, September 30
Place: Clermont, France
Stadium: Stade Gabriel-Montpied
Schedule: 09:00 a.m. (Mexico) 10:00 a.m. (Colombia) 12:00 a.m. (Argentina)
Channel: ESPN and Star+
Streaming: Star+
The Lancers They come from having been defeated 2-1 as a visitor by Le Havre ACthanks to the goals of Nabil Alioui and the Guinean Mohamed Bayodespite the Malian discount Cheick Konate.
In this duel there was a reunion between the goalkeeper of the promotion of the Clermont, Arthur Desmaswhich now guards the three posts of the HACalso the club’s top scorer, Mohamed Bayois on loan for one season, he even scored a goal for the institution that has given him so much joy.
“We know what these two players have contributed to the club, I will never be able to thank those who allowed us to be here today enough. But obviously, no gifts”said the technical director Pascal Gastien prior to the commitment.
Goalie: Mory Diaw
Defenses: Andy Pelmard, Max Caufriez, Alidu Seidu
Midfielders: Maxime Gonalons, Yohann Magnin, Johan Gastien, Jim Allevinah, Cheick Konate
Forwards: Muhammed-Chan Saracevic, Shamar Nicholson
Substitutes: Elbasan Rashani, Habib Keita, Bilal Boutobba, Mehdi Zeffane, Grejohn Kyei, Stan Berkani, Massamba Ndiaye, Florent Ogier, Jérémie Bela
The Parisians come from beating 4-0 at Olympique Marseille in it French Classicheld at the Princes Parkthanks to the Moroccan goals Achraf Hakimi and Randal Kolo Muanias well as a double from the Portuguese Goncalo Ramos. Those led by the Spanish Luis Enrique They are third in the table with eleven points.
During the French Classicthe scorer Kylian Mbappé He had to leave the field due to an injury to his left ankle, after receiving a foul from the Argentine in the 8th minute. Leonardo Balerdi. Donatello He was treated after the first Parisian goal, however, after half an hour, he did not feel comfortable and asked for a change.
Without a doubt, the world champion’s injury set off alarm bells for the team and its fans, but the coach Luis Enrique He brought peace of mind by assuring that it was nothing serious, so he could surely count on him for the next duel of the Ligue 1 and UEFA champions league.
“It wasn’t a serious problem. He was in pain and had a hard time playing, so the smartest thing was to leave the field. It was just a blow. I think he should be back quickly with the rest of the team.”declared the helmsman.
Goalie: Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenses: Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernández, Marquinhos
Midfielders: Warren Zaire-Emery, Manuel Ugarte, Bradley Barcola, Achraf Hakimi
Forwards: Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé
Substitutes: Danilo Pereira, Carlos Soler, Nordi Mukiele, Goncalo Ramos, Fabián Ruiz, Keylo Navas, Layvin Kurzawa, Vitinha, Cher Ndour
Clermont 0-4 PSG
