The PSG lately is more news for the Mbappé case than for his game on the field. Being eliminated from the Champions League, the games that remain are more than affordable to win Ligue 1.
When is Clermont – PSG? The clash will be played next Saturday, April 9 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish time. 2:00 p.m. in Mexico and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Where is Clermont – PSG? The match will be played at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium with capacity for 12,000 people.
Where can I watch Clermont – PSG? In Spain it can be followed by Esport3 only. In Argentina on ESPN Argentina and online on Star+ and in Mexico on ESPN Mexico and online on Star+. The rest of the program can be consulted here.
CLREMONT
He is currently ranked seventeenth in Ligue 1. He has not managed to win a single game in the last five he has played. They are marking relegation and Saint-Ettener is just one point behind them.
PSG
PSG arrive as clear favorites to win the game and win the title. It seems that PSG will be forgotten until next season when they can return to Europe. So far there is more talk about the future of Mbappé and Neymar than about his game. If Mbappé ended up renewing, they would have a chance next season to compete for something, but if the Frenchman leaves, it will be very difficult for them to do anything in Europe.
CLERMONT
Djoco, Zedadka, Seiudu, Ogier, N´simba, Magnin, Geubbels, Khaoui, Dossou, Bayo, Allevinah.
PSG
Keylor, Achraf, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Danilo Pereira, Wignaldum, Gueye, Neymar, Mbappé, Messi.
#Clermont #PSG #schedule #channel #Spain #Mexico #South #America #online #streaming #lineups
Leave a Reply