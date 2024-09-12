Leandro Bizarro Bjorklund is a close friend of Eduardo Tagliaferro; the police officer was a defense witness in the case that led to the arrest of the former head of the TSE

São Paulo Civil Police clerk Leandro Bizarro Bjorklund is suspected of leaking confidential police data to Eduardo Tagliaferro, who was head of the AEED (Special Advisory Office for Combating Disinformation) of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) until 2022. At the time, the TSE was under the command of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Tagliaferro received the data from the police to produce reports on the safety of Moraes and his family. According to the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaperthe requests were made by the judge’s security guard, military police officer Wellington Macedo.

In the conversation with Moraes’ security guard, published by the newspaper S. Paulo NewspaperTagliaferro reportedly said that he raised the confidential data with a person “of your utmost confidence” and whose identity should not be revealed.

Moraes’ former aide is a friend of clerk Leandro Bjorklund. Despite this, the police officer has no ties to the TSE or the STF security.

The case is being investigated by the PF (Federal Police) in parallel with a procedure by the Internal Affairs Department of the Civil Police of SP that is investigating whether the clerk shared access (login and password) with Tagliaferro or just passed on the information.

RELATIONSHIP WITH TAGLIAFERRO

Clerk Leandro Bjorklund is a close friend of Tagliaferro. He was a defense witness when Moraes’ former aide was arrested for domestic violence against his ex-wife in May 2023. Read an excerpt from the police report below:

In testimony about Tagliaferro’s domestic violence case, Leandro said he was a friend of Moraes’ former advisor and that he went to his house after being called by his ex-wife.

WHAT THE ACCUSED SAY

THE Poder360 contacted Leandro Bizarro Bjorklund via email, telephone and WhatsApp to ask if he would like to comment on the suspicion of providing police data to Tagliaferro. Two phone calls were made to the clerk on September 11, 2024 at 5:27 p.m. and September 12 at 10:25 a.m. Text messages were also sent via WhatsApp on September 11, 2024 at 5:1 p.m. and September 12 at 10:22 a.m. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a statement is sent to this digital newspaper.

THE Poder360 sought out Eduardo Kuntz, Tagliaferro’s lawyer, who said he was unaware that Leandro provided data to Tagliaferro, but that he would speak out in the future.

