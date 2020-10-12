There are 7 vacancies in the posts of Stenographer, MTS (Multi Tasking Staff) and LDC (Lower Divisional Clerk) in Institute of Forest Biodiversity under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India. The last date for accepting applications for these posts is 24 November 2020. Application has to be done in offline mode. The details of the post and qualification are as follows –

Stenoghafer – 01

Stenography with 12 pass and 80 words per minute, certificate course in computer application, depression typing speed of 5

LDC-1

12th pass. Typing in English at the speed of 30 words per minute or in Hindi at the speed of 25 words per minute (on typewriter)

or

Typing in English at the speed of 35 words per minute or in Hindi at the speed of 30 words per minute (on computer)

MTS – 5

10th pass and three years’ experience in the relevant field

Age limit for all posts

18 to 27 years

SC, ST category will get 5 years relaxation in age and three years for OBCs.

Applications have to be made offline. That is, the application form has to be filled and sent by post.

The selection

Written test and skill test

The final merit list will be made on the basis of marks in the written examination. Skill test will be qualifying.

