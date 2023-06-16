Estadão Contenti

06/15/2023 – 22:50

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais is investigating the death of police clerk Rafaela Drummond, 31 years old, found dead last Friday, 9th, at her parents’ house, in Campo das Vertentes, district of the municipality of Antônio Carlos in Minas Gerais. The case was registered as a suicide, but since Friday information began to circulate on social networks that she was the victim of moral or even sexual harassment at the Carandaí police station, where she worked. Every two weeks, Rafaela traveled about 70 kilometers to visit her parents in Campo das Vertentes, according to family members who reported to the police.

A video apparently recorded in secret shows Rafaela being the target of sexist comments at the police station. “I called you a bitch. It’s a very weak head. I don’t hit women, but if you were a man, at a time like this, either I or you would be dead”, says a man who would be a police station employee with a higher position than Rafaela.

Therefore, the investigation tries to find out if someone committed the crime of inducing, instigating or assisting suicide (art. 122 of the Penal Code), which provides for a penalty of up to six years in prison. “We have to investigate all situations to see whether or not there was this induction to suicide. This investigation is natural”, said Alexsander Soares Diniz, chief delegate of the Barbacena Regional Police Station and responsible for coordinating the investigation.

He gave a press conference this Thursday, the 15th, in which he stated that, for now, there are no elements to ask for the removal of any employee from the police station. “So that we can talk about removal, (it would be) either by court order or administrative measures, provided for in our organic law. It hasn’t happened yet. In order for us to have elements for this, we need to see the investigation. We have to have balance and do everything with ballast”, he said.

The Union of Police Clerks of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindep-MG) stated in a note that “last week there was a contact between the victim and the legal (sector) of Sindep, when she consulted about the load limits working hours, but on that occasion he did not denounce the harassment he was suffering”. Also according to the entity, “there is information on cases of removal of police officers for mental health issues in the region where the clerk worked”.

This Thursday, the union promoted a protest in honor of Rafaela. All police stations closed at 1:00 pm, six hours earlier than usual, and clerks and other Civil Police agents gathered in some cities to honor their dead colleague.
























