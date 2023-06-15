“Sotrovimab is the only monoclonal antibody capable of neutralizing omicrons”. Mario Clerici, director of the medical-surgical pathophysiology and transplantation department of the University of Milan, is convinced of this on the sidelines of the symposium ‘Do mAbs (monoclonal antibodies, ed) still have a role in the early treatment of patients with COVID-19?’ which was held at the ‘Icar-Italian conference on aids and antiviral research’ underway in Bari.