02:00 Empty pews inside a Catholic church in Madrid, Spain, October 27, 2023. REUTERS – SUSANA VERA

An independent commission in charge of the Ombudsman’s Office of Spain revealed, this Friday, October 27, that at least 440,000 people were subjected to sexual abuse by clerics of the Catholic Church when they were minors. Unlike France, Germany, Ireland and the United States, Spain, a country with a strong Catholic tradition, had never before carried out an independent investigation into this scourge.