In Moscow, representatives of the clergy appealed to the city authorities about the increase in parking rates from April 5 to 380 rubles per hour. In their opinion, this will destroy parish life, writes “Kommersant“.

The publication notes that the new tariff policy has affected the streets where Orthodox churches are located. According to Vakhtang Kipshidze, deputy chairman of the Synodal Department for Church Relations with Society and the Media, there are many churches in the center of Moscow, which are filled primarily on Sundays. In his opinion, the increased tariffs will force many parishioners to refrain from traveling to the center by car, thus destroying parish life. “Everything must be done so that all segments of the population can attend the service in the church,” said earlier the rector of the Church of St. Sergius of Radonezh on Khodynka, Father Vasily Biksei.

Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia, Mufti Rushan Abbyasov, explained to the publication that Muslims have Friday as a holy day, when several thousand believers from all districts of Moscow come to the mosque, but they have no privileges for parking. Chief Imam of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, Mufti of Moscow Ildar Alyautdinov in an interview with RIA News urged the city authorities to make free parking at certain hours or days. In his opinion, the high cost of parking should not become an obstacle to visiting the mosque.

According to the president of the Russian Jewish Congress, Yuri Kanner, parking in the capital should be free for the clergy in places where they travel on a “business need”, such as temples and hospitals. At the same time, in his opinion, lay believers should pay for parking. “If a person has money for a car, then there is money for parking,” he believes. The increase in tariffs may affect the visitors of the synagogue on Chistye Prudy, since Maly and Bolshoy Kharitonevsky lanes are located nearby, where the tariff will be changed.

The TV channel “Russia-1” earlier reported that the rectors of the churches have already applied to the capital’s department of transport with a request to revise the tariffs. As Vakhtang Kipshidze told the newspaper, the issue of contacting the mayor’s office is “under consideration.”

Earlier it became known that from April 5, the cost of parking at 193 sites in Moscow will change. Thus, tariffs will increase in streets where the utilization of paid parking lots reaches 96 percent or more. There will be a tariff of 380 rubles per hour in the daytime. It is indicated that the decision will affect only 10 percent of paid places with high load, but the effect will be felt by the entire city. The changes will affect those streets where objects of attraction for motorists from the region and other districts of Moscow are located – shopping and office centers, parks, shops and other points of attraction.

