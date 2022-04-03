Cleofé Campuzano left Archena, her hometown, 9 years ago. There, “perhaps many do not know my facet as a poet,” says the author of ‘I owe him an island to that backwater’ (Ad Versum, 2021), her third book of poetry. A publication that she presented last Friday in her municipality, where for the first time she has released her own work.

The writer, who currently resides in Lérida, maintains a very close relationship with Archena “with deeply rooted memories” and emotions linked to this place that she already showed in her second collection of poems, ‘Primary Peace’, “a tribute to my mother, well, to Since her illness began, I have spent many months caring for her in the village.” In this third collection of poems «the reader will find a certain continuity with ‘Primary Peace’, which was published recently, in November»; however, “both can be read independently.”

With ‘I owe an island to that backwater’, Cleofé Campuzano travels back to her childhood and adolescence and compiles texts written “long ago”. Some of them “have taken shape while she was taking walks by the river.” Poems “without explicit references but with temporary details” that will invite you to go through other times in which to find “inquiry and introspective in experience.”

This new work is characterized by “the way in which I treat time, as if it were a place with spaces that people can visit from memory.” This idea also dialogues with photography. On this occasion, the poet has accompanied her poems with the images of Ferran Lega, audiovisual artist and author of the project ’21 noises for nostalgia’, to which some of the snapshots that appear in the book belong. “I thought it was a beautiful way to relate these languages ​​that have the history of time in common,” comments the archenera, who explains that “the first photograph that opens the book is from Murcia and portrays the skeleton of a building that is not came to build. The remaining ones focus mainly on the territory of Lleida.

“Facing Loss”



The author, who understands poetry as “a thought in permanent construction”, puts into words her feelings “in the face of loss, emptiness, or how things wither until they disappear”. And the young archenera, who is also a social educator and cultural manager, dedicates her space to this and combines literary production with research work, socio-educational intervention and the pedagogical curatorship of contemporary art. Cleofé Campuzano has participated in poetry magazines and literary spaces such as La Galla Ciencia, Empireuma, Crátera or El Colloquio de los Perros.