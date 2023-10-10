Saturday’s demonstration by the CGIL, ‘the main road, together for the Constitution’, seems more like a reunion





Last Saturday, CGIL demonstration in Rome. The buses (700), the red flags, the clenched fists, the slogans against NATO, the balancing act over Hamas and Ukraine, which dust off the ‘old’ internationalism, the vulgarities in the chants against Giorgia Meloniwhich echo those against a thousand opponents of the past.

In a merciless photographic sequence, which would closely resemble a family album, at least 5 groups could be distinguished, underlines the website www.ilriformista.it. Elly’s circle to begin with, without exception, Furfaro, Bonafoni, Braga, Gribaudo, Boccia, Camusso, Boldrini, Orlando, Provenzano, practically everyone is there, with the exception of the members of the minority, who are absent, it is not their party. The family members found in great shape: Bersani, Speranza, Scotto, Cofferati, even Fassina, obviously Pagliarulo (“In the occupied territories the situation has degenerated, in the complicit silence of the international community”). The Jurassic: Rosy Bindi, Gustavo Zagrebelsky. Dear relatives: Nichi Vendola (“I am here with the CGIL and to greet my friend Elly”), Nicola Fratoianni (“the war in the Middle East is the result of the West’s sloth”), Angelo Bonelli. The snake relatives of the M5S: the vice president Riccardo Ricciardi, (“The important thing is to unite with the country”), Vittoria Baldinoalthough of course, he is missing, Giuseppe Conte, who preferred a political meeting in his native Foggia, but he sent, let it be said, messages of good wishes, the alliance for the administrative elections will be made, perhaps also in Piedmont.

In short, an event, Saturday’s demonstration CGIL, ‘the main road, together for the Constitution’, seems more like a reunion than anything else, what a surprise, we are all here, the company which is now no longer the company but a family, an extended family which has its own immutable lexicon, the same lexicon, the same platforms, practically since the last century. And then there is the father of the ‘reunion’: Maurizio Landini (“We are the true virtual square of the country”), the man who managed to bring the engine to Corso Italia and transform the Democratic Party of Elly Schlein in the transmission belt, a dream come true, a dream that was not succeeded by his predecessors Susanna Camusso and Sergio Cofferati, who had certainly tried.

The parties thus sit in the stands, despite the demonstration being much more political than trade union: Constitution, work, public health and schools, rights, social justice and redistribution, you name it. On the other hand – we read again on www.ilriformista.it – ​​he is the same leader of the CGIL to make it clear, to proudly claim, “We are not here to deal with individual issues, but to change the country”, with the ease of never indicating the budget coverage, a nice convenience indeed. The reality thus becomes this: the red union replacing politics, and the party leaders positioned as followers.

“I’m very happy to be here, the Democratic party there is and we thank the CGIL and all the other associations that have given us this beautiful day of hope”, says the ‘gregarious’ secretary, in a white shirt and who arrived at the procession already without a voice. “A truly impressive demonstration”, commented the one who was ‘welcomed back’, Pier Luigi Bersani, inebriatedly.

According to the organizers, the dress rehearsal of the general strike went well, we will see each other in mid-November. Let it go as it should go, if Elly Schlein at Europeandoes not exceed 20%, he is already ready for the best man, the miracle man, Maurizio Landini.

