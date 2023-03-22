The McFIT Naples gym is renewed seven years after its opening and does it in style with a very special event embellished by a poker of exceptional guests. Yesterday evening McFIT decided to celebrate the restyling of the coolest fitness center in the center of Naples together with special testimonials and keeping its subscribers as protagonists who, with their friends, had free access to the structure also for trial lessons. For the fitness part, the Olympic champion Clemente Russo held a masterclass with season ticket holders as part of the “Train like a Champion” project. In the reception area, on the other hand, entertainment was provided by the DJ set of Daniele Decibel Bellini, flanked by the rapper Clementino who performed alongside him. Another guest of honour, the actor Carmine Recano, one of the most popular protagonists of the RAI fiction of the moment, “Mare Fuori”, also made in Naples.

Then the institutional presence of the president of the production activities commission of the Naples city council, Luigi Carbone, was added. During the party, the activities of the members did not stop, on the contrary, for the occasion, workout groups were organized by the trainers of the McFIT Napoli team, a buffet of “healthy” desserts and a tasting of Weider products. The works of these months have been carried out without ever interrupting the activities of the members and have made it possible to create a functional area for bodyweight training and group workouts, increase the space in the weight room by adding other machines such as chest press, sissy squat , new racks and new dumbbells, add another ten treadmills in the cardio area, in addition to the complete restyling of the training room, opened yesterday by Clemente Russo’s workout.

“The work was carried out without closing the gym even for a day and for this we want to thank our subscribers for the patience with which they have endured some discomfort in the past few weeks. – explains Luca Torresan, Director of Marketing and Communications of RSG Group – The spaces have been reorganized and optimized to offer an even more pleasant training experience because our goal is to improve more and more”. “Training must be central to our lives, as well as well-being, which is its natural consequence. – says the Olympic boxing champion, Clemente Russo – You cannot achieve important results without constantly committing yourself to 360°. And doing it while having fun is essential for me! This is why the “Train Like a Champion” Tour was born which I carry around in all the Italian McFIT gyms. It is a pleasure for me to be in Naples today and continue to collaborate with the large McFIT family for the promotion of healthy movement and correct lifestyles”.

McFIT is the largest chain of fitness centers in Europe with 4,000 employees, 2 million subscribers and over 290 centers, of which 39 in Italy (with over 300 employees), to which users can access indifferently thanks to their member card. Further information on the website www.mcfit.com and on the official social profiles of McFIT ITALIA (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube). McFIT is one of 21 brands owned by the German multinational RSG Group GmbH, the largest fitness company in the world with over 6.4 million subscribers in over 1000 fitness centers in 48 countries.