On Sunday, Clemente Rodriguez He lived a historic night after ascending to the Primera B Metro with Deportivo Merlo that turned the game back 2-1 to Dock Sud. But the happiness does not end there. Although he was one of the figures on the field, that was his last meeting and now he is looking forward to his phone ringing …

The 39-year-old left-back does not forget his past or the club where he debuted: Boca. That is why he still carries with him the illusion of being able to wear the blue and gold shirt that gave him so much and saw him grow.

The final for the promotion of C was his last game playing for Merlo’s club, because his contract ended, and now, that he is available and looking to continue his career, he declared that dreams of the call of Juan roman riquelme.

Clemente Rodríguez with the Copa Argentina 2012 after beating Racing in the final.

“My idea is to retire in Boca, to go in the best way in a club that gave me many things. I want six months and leave the club with my head held high, whether or not it is my turn to play“, expressed in a note to How are you.

Furthermore, he added: “If it happens, I will try to give the best to the club and give the best to my teammates“.

Clemente had a great tour in the Xeneize. Disputed 278 games, adding Copa Libertadores, Copa Intercontinental, Sudamericana and National Cups. I know consecrated eight times: Opening Tournament 2000, 2008, 2011, Copa Libertadores 2001, 2003 and 2007, Intercontinental 2003 and Copa Argentina 2012.