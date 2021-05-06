Clemente Fernández. Manuel Casamayon

Clemente Fernández, the Cantabrian investor who heads the AbengoaShares platform of Abengoa minorities, has now ventured to re-float Sniace. The offer that has been presented, also with the minority of the Torrelavega company, contemplates the return to the listing and that in the share capital of the same they are integrated with at least 35% of the new capital.

To do this, Fernández has already spoken with the Government of Cantabria and the Torrelavega City Council and is working with various funds interested in converting into the operation. These funds, of which he has not given the name, hope to have a proposal from the Insolvency Administration shortly. This offer will include opening the entire production center, and hiring the workers necessary to operate the complex, estimated at more than 400 workers.

This operation led by the Pejín investor has nothing to do with the rescue of Abengoa, in which it is associated with the Mexican family Amodio. The offer, linked to aid from the SEPI restructuring fund, would inject 135 million plus 50 guarantees, as well as a capital increase in which shareholders and industrial partners would contribute 25 million each to have 35% of the capital.

Sniace requested in February of last year the liquidation of the company due to the impossibility of “maintaining financial viability and meeting its payment obligations in a timely manner.” The company had implemented several measures to clean up its assets and finances, among which were the capital increase, the search for investors or the renegotiation of the insolvency debt.

Farewell template

On June 10, 2020, the head of the Commercial Court number 2 of Madrid issued an order by which the entire staff was fired. This measure affected some 350 workers, since the remaining up to about 420 were temporary workers who finished their contract in March. Likewise, Sniace was excluded from listing on the stock market on July 14 of last year after having opened the liquidation phase of the company in accordance with the Bankruptcy Law. The last price set by Sniace shares was 0.046 euros, after falling more than 53% in one year.

However, “the drastic fall in pulp prices dissolving, viscose fiber and the sale price of electricity ”together with the decision of Cogen Energía España to terminate on February 29 the contract signed in 2017 for the lease and management of the operation of the congeneration plant, have ended the interest of these potential investors and “truncated the evolution of the actions” that were being carried out to clean up the company, explains Sniace.