AAs a 20-year-old professional footballer, not many people manage to talk meaningfully about gratitude, down-to-earthness and moments of emotional overwhelm. With Clemens Riedel it doesn't seem artificial or gimmicky. He would even have reason to act like the big guy.

After almost a decade, Riedel is the first to make it from Darmstadt's youth ranks to the professionals and play there. Who did not gain his place thanks to local color that pleased fans' hearts, but as a reliable force. And he is now even successful in the central defender position, which is sensitive for the “Lilien” in the Bundesliga.

Riedel's rise to first division player was not a straight line. The Mittelhesse player is a good example of the fact that a successful transition to professional play requires a clear head, a bit of luck and the right trainer. “Lilien” coach Torsten Lieberknecht quickly took a liking to the young defensive force because he saw the basis – unconditional will, dedication, curiosity and professional lifestyle – in the young man.

Tears come after the game

In addition, a certain toughness and strong nerves not to be unsettled by a large backdrop or well-known opponents. On the evening after his Bundesliga debut against Union Berlin at the end of August, emotions bubbled over. “I wouldn't have thought that: But after the game I actually teared up for a moment,” says Riedel in an interview with FAS: “When I saw all the messages I received and I really realized: I am now Bundesliga player.”







Before the next encounter with Union this Sunday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN), the Wölfersheim native is closer than ever to a regular place with the “Lilien”. He has been in the starting lineup since matchday 15. And that despite the fact that Darmstadt's squad has seven professionals vying for positions in the back three.



Strong nerves: Clemens Riedel

Image: Picture Alliance



Riedel has sorted the two home games at the start of the year against Dortmund and Frankfurt into his personal top 5 experiences. “Because BVB is a really tough opponent and the derby against Eintracht was a very special game because of our last-minute equalizer. I was almost a little overwhelmed by the emotions after the final whistle. I hope this was a bit of a can opener for us in the coming weeks.”

Extra praise from coach Lieberknecht

In both games, Riedel showed strong, gripping performances and also received extra praise from Lieberknecht. Because he was not only very attentive and stable in the important duels, but also courageously contributed to the build-up of the game. “That's my style, daring to play deep balls into the center when I see the gap. Bad passes and unsuccessful actions don't really get me down; I'm more of a relaxed player than a mental person.”







Riedel has, and only a few people believed him capable of this enormous development step, adapted the first league level as best as he could. Although he has made a total of 28 appearances in the last two second division seasons, some of which only lasted a few minutes, his role as a youngster who has no demands to make was clear. The promotion to the Bundesliga and the newly signed competition with Christoph Klarer and Matej Maglica – it would not have been surprising if the homegrown team that joined the “Lilien” in the U17s had tumbled out of the matchday squad. Not even close.

“Everything is more intense and faster. Mario Götze, for example – up close it’s really cool to see how he knows exactly where he has to go and what he has to do,” says Riedel. Learning effects from direct experience, but Riedel no longer seems like a youngster on an adventure trip.

Things were different in his early professional days in Darmstadt, when he was thrown in by Lieberknecht, to whom he is “very grateful for the support,” and had to swim his way free. His colleagues on defense must have sounded like a radio to him on the pitch, as they were constantly coaching and guiding Riedel. “Back then, my teammates were also a bit nervous because they didn't know exactly how this young guy would perform in the game. “That has changed because they know and have experienced what I can do and have learned,” says Riedel.

So puppy protection is over. Especially since he was already able to give a work sample in the German U-21 team. For Darmstadt 98, which competes with some larger and more potent clubs in the region when it comes to recruiting and training talent, Riedel's path is a stroke of luck. A path that wasn't straight and began at Eintracht, for whom he played from ten to 14 years old. The boy from the village in the Wetterau never had the status of a super talent, but was never singled out either.



















Nevertheless, he surprised the Frankfurt team when he left them to feel more joy and less pressure to perform and joined TSG Wieseck. He experienced some players who “were really good and were very hyped and whose path to the top seemed clear,” says Riedel. “But the path to the professionals is extremely difficult.” He made it via Darmstadt. In his own way. “Being down-to-earth was never a bad thing,” said Riedel. “Especially as a young player, you only get in your own way if you come across as arrogant.”