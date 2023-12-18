The owner of a contracting company committed a grave mistake that almost cost him a lot, had the Dubai Criminal Court not used clemency on him and four of his workers. That was when he asked two workers to hand over their ID cards to two of their colleagues to use them to enter one of the residential complexes. They were all arrested and charged with committing a crime. Using a valid official document in the name of another person.

The facts of the case stated, as was established in the court’s certainty and its conscience was reassured by it, that the first defendant was an Asian who owned and managed a contracting and construction company, and he had work in one of the residential complexes in Dubai, and he wanted to bring in his workers, so he asked one of them to hand over his original ID card to a colleague of his, and asked Another accused handed over his card to a fourth accused, so that they could use it to enter the complex.

The lawsuit papers stated that the two defendants who obtained their colleagues’ cards showed them to the security guard, but the latter noticed the difference in features, and realized that the two cards belonged to others, so he asked them about that, and they admitted to him the truth, and they admitted that the owner of the company was the one who ordered this, so the defendants were arrested. The five.

When they were questioned during the Public Prosecution’s investigations, they admitted to the charge against them, of using official documents that were not their own, and the company owner admitted that he was the one who had the idea, and that he was the one who asked his workers and the rest of the defendants to do so, to perform construction work in the complex.

While one of the accused workers who were arrested said that the owner of the company handed him the card of a colleague, and he also handed another accused the card of a fourth accused, then he took them all to the residential complex, asked them to enter, and presented the two cards to the security guard, who discovered that they did not belong to them.

One of the accused, the owner of an identity card used in the crime, stated that he was in his country when the incident occurred, and he received a call from his colleague asking him for permission to use his card to enter the residential complex, and he agreed to that.

In turn, the security guard who noticed the forgery said that he was on duty at the entrance gate of the residential complex, when two workers belonging to the first defendant’s company came to him and showed two identity cards. He suspected that they did not belong to them, so he asked them about the owners of the two cards, and was surprised that the owner of the company was the one who He provided them with it so that they could enter the complex, until they finished obtaining their ID cards.

The court stated in the merits of its ruling that, according to the Crimes and Penal Code, anyone who uses an authentic document, or copies of it in the name of another person, or benefits from it unlawfully, will be punished, noting that the punishment varies according to the type of document itself. If it is an official document, the crime of using it is a felony. If it is customary, the crime of use is a misdemeanor.

The court considered, from the circumstances of the case and all the defendants, to treat them with a measure of clemency within the limits set by the law in accordance with Article 99 of the Crimes and Penal Code, in light of its conviction that they will not commit another crime again, and the lack of any criminal record, which it sees as imprisonment for three months with suspension. The sentence shall be implemented for a period of three years.

. The court based its ruling on the absence of any criminal record for any of the defendants.