Who was Clelia Ditano, the 25-year-old who died falling in the elevator shaft and the last heartbreaking post she published on social media

He was called Clelia Ditano the 25-year-old girl who lost her life this morning when she fell into the elevator shaft after the cabin had remained on the first floor. The officers who arrived on site are currently working tirelessly to understand how it happened.

This loss so premature and heartbreaking has upset thousands of people, not only those who knew her, but also those who only learned about her after she lost her life. Now only further investigations will provide information on what happened.

Clelia was only 25 years old and passed away early this morning, Monday 1st JulyIt was located in a popular building located in via Saragat, in the municipality of Fasanoin the province of Brindisi. It is not yet clear what happened, but the only news that has emerged is that it seems that she called the elevator, while she was at the fourth floor of the palace.

However, when the doors opened, it wasn’t there cabin. The girl perhaps due to distraction, she didn’t realize it at all and it is fallen into the void, up to the first floor of that elevator shaft. Emergency medical workers, police and firefighters arrived on site. When the latter recovered his body, he was now lifeless.

Clelia Ditano’s last post on social media, shortly before the drama

The girl, despite her young age, worked in some B&Bs in the area, such as cleaner of the rooms. In fact, many people knew her for her dedication to work, for her kindness, for her passion for sports and for being a big fan of the singer White.

Only a few hours before losing his life, he had published some on his Instagram profile photo and in the caption he wrote: “…To what is to come!” With a sun nearby, but no one would have ever imagined such a tragedy could happen. In these hours there are many people who are remembering In a post on social media, a friend of hers wrote for her: