There is a lot of talk about the tragedy of Clelia Ditano25 years old, fell in the elevator shaft of a building, after the doors opened incredibly empty. The dramatic event occurred in Fasano, in the province of Brindisi, it would seem to have been a fatal circumstance. Clelia, in fact, had just returned home when she decided to go out again, perhaps after forgetting something.

The doors of theelevator were still open, but the cabin had descended to the first floor. The young woman, therefore, quickly entering the elevator, fell down for about 15 meters. Investigators, since yesterday, have been trying to clarify the details of the accident. It immediately seemed obvious to everyone that the doors should not have opened without the cabin present on the floor, the fourth, where the 25-year-old was supposed to enter.

The question of the maintenancetherefore, is under examination, since it was undoubtedly a case that was anything but fortuitous. The elevator, in fact, was down, having descended to the first floor, in that period of time in which Clelia had returned home before hurrying back down.

We know that elevator maintenance must be carried out by a specialized company with qualified technicians, all with a specific license that is issued by the Prefecture after a theoretical and practical exam. As regards the checks of these devices, a half-yearly verification safety devices and a preventive check of the elevator’s operation.

How was it possible that the elevator opened? Convinced that the elevator was still on the landing, the girl, almost “automatically”, opened the doors and made a dramatic step into the void. A tenant confirmed that the elevator was out of order at 3 am, when she was about to leave for work in the countryside. Clelia’s body was discovered by her father only at 6 am. The girl, in all likelihood, died instantly, yet one wonders if someone was waiting for her outside and if something could have been done for her immediately after the fall.

The elevator was seized and the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to determine any responsibility. The company in charge of maintenance confirmed that the checks had been carried out a few months earlier and no problems of any kind had emerged. Checks are continuing to understand what technically caused this drama.