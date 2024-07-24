There has been much talk about the absurd death of the young woman Clelia Ditanothe girl who took a terrible step into the void by opening the elevator on the fourth floor and found death. There were many hypotheses right from the start, many suppositions and considerations on the senseless opening of the elevator on the fourth floor without the presence of the shaft that transports people up and down the building.

In the context of theinvestigation on the death of Clelia Ditano, a tragedy that occurred in Fasano on July 1st, there has been a sensational turn of events. The young woman’s death occurred due to her fall in the elevator shaft, a discovery by the family that has been described as dramatic, thanks to the sound of the poor girl’s smartphone ringing from the first floor, where Clelia Ditano’s body lay.

The girl lived in the building with her family, she was coming down again after having had the need to move from the condominium for an object probably forgotten. The preliminary investigations judge (GIP) of the Brindisi court issued an ordinance against two of the four suspects.

The order of the investigating judge provides for a temporary ban, lasting one year, from carrying out certain professional and entrepreneurial activities. This measure, requested by the prosecution, concerns the condominium administrator and the technical manager of the elevator maintenance company, accused of manslaughter. Clelia Ditano did not have to find herself facing a void that would swallow her forever.

In the precautionary measurethe investigating judge underlined the presence of various evidence against the defendants, considered responsible, within the scope of their competence, of “gross negligence, imprudence, incompetence and failure to comply with the regulations and contractual obligations relating to the regular maintenance of the condominium’s elevator system”.

Those accused by the prosecution would not have prevented the use of the elevator“knowingly failing to carry out the necessary repairs, to make the elevator safe and to prohibit its use, despite repeated reports of defects in the closing of the doors on the floors”.