Senator for the Republicans of Minas Gerais says that the volume authorized for personal consumption by the STF could result in more than 100 joints and defends PEC to reverse the court’s decision

The senator Cleitinho (Republicanos-MG) used oregano to show the volume of what would be 40 grams of marijuana – the quantity defined by the STF to differentiate users from drug dealers.

The congressman is critical of the Court’s decision that allowed the possession of marijuana for personal use. He claims that this will strengthen drug trafficking and that the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court have invaded the jurisdiction of the National Congress.

In a video shared on his social media profiles, the senator reads the content of a message that, according to him, is “running” on WhatsApp. “A decision like this will only strengthen trafficking. That’s what I get, I’m not a user or a dealer […] 40 grams equals 133 joints”he states.

To make a joint or coke, slang used to describe marijuana cigarettes, according to the message read by Cleitinho, you would need 0.3 grams of the plant. Here is the account presented by the politician:

40 grams of marijuana = 133 joints;

= 133 joints; 0.3 grams of marijuana = 1 joint;

= 1 joint; 1 joint = R$ 10;

= R$ 10; 133 joints = R$1,330.

Next, Cleitinho suggests an estimate of how the Supreme Court’s decision would benefit crime. “Considering that one ‘little plane’ sells this per day, at the end of 30 days there are R$39,900 for drug trafficking. If you consider that a city with 30,000 inhabitants can have 100 ‘little planes’, the monthly cost for trafficking is almost R$4 million”he says. “Aviãozinho” is the slang used to identify the person who takes the drug from the drug dealer to the user.

Watch Cleitinho’s video (1min47s):

I’ll show you the 40 grams of marijuana that the STF decriminalized! Now I have a question, where did I buy it? pic.twitter.com/RGXvYUzJTG — Cleitinho (@cleitinhotmj) June 30, 2024

Cleitinho stated wait for the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), place the drug PEC (45 of 2023) –which criminalizes the possession and possession of all drugs, in any quantity– on the agenda as soon as possible. According to the Poder360the progress of the PEC will be left until after the Congress recess, which begins on July 18.

Read more about STF & marijuana

40 GRAMS OF MARIJUANA

Although Senator Cleitinho says that 40 g of marijuana can result in 133 joints, it is very difficult to make this calculation accurately. It all depends on how the marijuana is used to make cigarettes.

When marijuana is purer and only contains cannabis flowers, it is possible to make a joint with 0.5 grams or even less – because the THC, the hallucinogenic active ingredient in marijuana, is more concentrated in the flowers. In this case, it is plausible to say that 40 g can result in more than 100 cigarettes of the herb.

It turns out that marijuana is still planted for illegal sale and the product is offered by traffickers in a very irregular manner. In the product sold illegally, there are not only the flowers, but a lot of things mixed together: herb leaves, the stem, seeds and even parts of the root. In this case, to make a cigarette that has the desired effect when consumed, it is necessary to use a larger amount of the drug.

According to technical information from 2013 from the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police in Rio Grande do Sul, it states that a marijuana cigarette can contain an average mass of 0.5 grams to 1.5 grams. A tobacco cigarette, for comparison purposes, weighs on average 1g.

THC GRADATION

When defining the amount of marijuana that will be considered legal for personal consumption, the STF ministers did not go into a detail that could be relevant later on and create confusion: what type of cannabis are referring to.

There are a variety of plants that produce different hallucinogenic effects to a greater or lesser degree. It all depends on the level of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the active ingredient in the drug and sought after by people who use the substance recreationally.

The THC content varies between the parts of the plant: from 10% to 12% in the flowers, 1% to 2% in the leaves, 0.1% to 0.3% in the stems, up to 0.03% in the roots, explains a text from the Unodoc (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime).

Even though the Supreme Court has ruled that 40 grams is considered legal for personal possession and consumption, it is not clear whether this refers to cannabis flowers, leaves, stems or roots. There is a big difference between each part of the plant.

“Marijuana has undergone major changes since the 1970s. New production methods, such as hydroponic cultivation, have increased the potency and negative effects of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the most psychoactive substance found in marijuana. It is important to understand the potency of marijuana because of its links to health problems, including mental health.” says Unodc.