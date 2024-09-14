Senator says proposal is a measure in the interest of the population and asks “for the love of God” for CCJ to analyze the text

The senator Cleitinho (Republicans-MG) asked on Tuesday (10.Sep.2024) that the Senate’s CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) analyze the PEC 37 of 2023authored by him, which determines the mandatory issuance of physical ballots, verifiable by the voter, to be deposited in ballot boxes for auditing purposes.

According to the congressman, the measure meets the population’s demands, which are asking for more security in the electoral process.

“Let’s put an end to this controversy, people. […] Let’s vote as soon as possible. For the love of God, I ask the CCJ to put this bill of mine to a vote as soon as possible. As we’ve heard from senators here, this is sovereign, this is democratic. Vote according to your conscience: if you’re in favor, vote in favor. If you’re against, vote against. But we need to put it here as soon as possible, because it’s the people who are asking for it. It’s the people who vote!”he said.

The senator also questioned the position of the President of the Republic, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which said it would wait for the presentation of data on Venezuela’s presidential election before recognizing the result. Nicolás Maduro’s victory has been questioned by the Venezuelan opposition and several foreign governments.

With information from Senate Agency.