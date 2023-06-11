Dear holidays, in Sicily and Sardinia you spend up to 20,000 euros a week

The accommodation facilities of Sardinia, Sicily and the Amalfi coast they are the most expensive for summer 2023, according to a dossier by Absolute users on the costs of the next holidays in the Italian regions. The association also examined the prices of ferries, planes and car rental in the week of August 15th and estimated the cost of a family with two children for a stay in a 3-star hotel.

In Sardinia the record belongs to St. Theodorewhere in a hotel or B&B in four you risk spending up to 20,570 euros (minimum 1,331 euros), more than in Baja Sardinia (maximum 12,054 euros, minimum 2,082 euros) and Porto Cervo 9,054 euros (minimum 2,258 euros). In Villasimius, on the other hand, it ranges from a minimum of 798 euros to a maximum of 6,845, in Golfo Aranci from 1,231 to 6,350 euros, in La Maddalena from 1,209 to 6,720 euros, in Alghero from 1,171 to 5,307. The costs refer to 7 nights with check-in on August 12th and check-out on August 19th for two adults and two children under 13 years.

The research was conducted between 3 and 6 June on platforms specialized in hotel reservations and rate comparisons, such as Booking and Skyscanner, and on the sites of shipping companies.

Ferries

Two adults and two children with a small car in tow risk spending 1,331 euros on the Civitavecchia-Olbia stretch and 1,030 euros on the Livorno-Olbia stretch by mid-August; 1,251 for the Genoa-Porto Torres line; and 747 euros for the Civitavecchia-Porto Torres. The simulation covers the period 11 (or 12 August)-19 August.

Planes

On the same dates, if the family is also willing to leave in the evening, without time limits, they will have to charge 800 euros from Rome to Olbia802 from Milan to Olbia, 729 from Milan to Cagliari and 573 euros from Rome to Cagliari.

Car rent

For a city ​​car or a small utility vehicle, a minimum of 402 euros must be billed in Olbia and a minimum of 379 euros in Cagliari. Assoutenti also noted a change in the tariff policies of accommodation facilities throughout Italy. Many, perhaps to contain management costs, have eliminated the ‘half board’, which includes breakfast and dinner in the package, others pay for breakfastwith costs between 7 and 15 euros per person per day.

