FromNico Reiter close

A traveler was denied entry to the plane because her outfit was allegedly too daring. Now the popular budget airline has to pay.

Son Sant Joan – A vacationer wanted to board a plane to Barcelona in Son Sant Joan (Spain) when a member of the flight crew prevented her from doing so. The woman was dressed too provocatively and was therefore not allowed to take the flight. The airline must now pay a fine.

Woman denied entry to flight because of neckline – revealing outfit not permitted

In 2019, the woman wanted to take a flight with the Spanish low-cost airline Vueling. But because her body was “too low” she was denied entry to the plane. This bothered not only the woman, but also other passengers. They stood by her and tried to ask the airline employee to let her fly. But with little success – the woman was left on the ground in Son Sant Joan, as the Spanish newspaper Last minute reported. Another traveler was denied a flight because of a small error in her passport.

The sister of the person affected also spoke out on X (formerly Twitter) in a now deleted post: “Today the wonderful company Vueling did not allow my sister to board just because she was wearing a low-cut bodysuit. Several people offered her clothes, but she was still not allowed on board.”

After outfit ban, airline has to pay © Manfred Segerer/Imago

The situation apparently arose because the employee thought the item of clothing in question was a swimsuit. “If you don’t know how to tell a bodysuit from a swimsuit, that’s your problem,” said the nurse. Residents on Mallorca are also annoyed by the clothing worn by some tourists.

Airline Vueling justifies cleavage measure: Woman allegedly insulted employee

But the airline did not back down from its judgment. The English newspaper The Mirror A spokesperson said: “Vueling’s transport conditions are designed to protect the safety of all passengers on board and regulate their behaviour for the benefit of all. As is the case with most collective transport, and this applies equally to men and women.”

Further: “These transport conditions allow the airline to deny boarding to passengers whose behavior does not comply with the rules. The passenger was wearing a swimsuit. The response to the employee’s request was offensive. And only for this reason was it decided to involve the relevant authorities and deny her the flight.” Eyewitnesses, however, reported that the woman remained calm during the argument.

Aviation safety authority files suit: Airline Vueling must pay 28,000 euros fine

The Spanish consumer protection association Facua warned that the ban on entry against the woman was a “discriminatory practice with macho undertones”. It stressed that there is no regulation that explicitly prohibits passengers from boarding based on their clothing, as long as it does not violate public order. The association reported the matter to the Spanish aviation safety authority AESA, as it believed that the woman’s rights had been violated “by discriminating against her based on her clothing and leaving her completely unprotected in front of passengers”.

ASEA has now imposed a fine of 28,000 euros on the airline for violating several articles of Law 21/2003 on Aviation Safety, which concern violations of civil aviation safety. It also imposed a further penalty for not complying with European rules on compensation and assistance to passengers in the event of denied boarding and cancellation or long delay of flights. (No)

Category list image: © Manfred Segerer/Imago