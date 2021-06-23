The longest and most representative part of the European Football Championship – the group stage – ended on 23 June. Of the 24 teams participating in the tournament, eight completed their performances. The remaining 16 will start the playoffs at the end of this week. In their groups, the teams that were expected to do well were mostly successful. But there are also surprises. Izvestia will tell about them, summing up the results of the initial stage of the Euro.

Group A

The Italian national team proved during the selection process that a lot can be expected from it. She was ahead of not the strongest opponents, but a long unbeaten run amid the rejuvenation of the squad caused unprecedented optimism among fans from the Apennines, shocked by their country’s absence from the 2018 World Cup.

Under the leadership of Roberto Mancini, “Squadra Azzurra” continues its victorious procession in the final part of the Euro. She did not concede a single goal, defeated Turkey (3: 0) and Switzerland (3: 0), and also defeated Wales (1: 0). Unconditional first place and favorite status in the 1/8 final match against Austria.

Wales, which created a sensation at the last European Championship five years ago, having reached the semifinals, also started confidently now. The Welsh failed only with the Italians, but at the same time took a strategically important draw with Switzerland (1: 1) and confidently defeated Turkey (2: 0), securing the second place. Now they have a good chance of making it to the quarterfinals following the match against Denmark.

Switzerland this time did not jump over its head, losing to Italy, superior to it in the class, having played in a draw with Wales and defeating the outsider Turkey (3: 1). In total, the third place, but the gained four points were enough to qualify from the group.

The Turks outright failed the tournament, although they usually expect some kind of breakthrough from them. But in fact, they became the worst team in Euro with zero points, eclipsing even the failures of the Russian national team, which did not look so hopeless against this background.

“I liked how the Italians played in the group stage,” Andrei Kanchelskis, former midfielder of the Russian national team and Italian Fiorentina, shared his opinion with Izvestia. – They act confidently, try to play from a position of strength, attack and score a lot. Not the most common style of play for this team. Absolutely deserved first place, but for such a football nation, getting out of the group shouldn’t be a problem. Now it’s much more interesting whether Italy will be able to transfer all this positive to the playoffs, where one mistake can be fatal.

Group B

As expected, the leaders of the FIFA rankings and the bronze medalists of the 2018 World Cup, the Belgians won without any problems in their quartet. Having defeated Russia (3: 0), Roberto Martinez’s charges suffered a little with Denmark (2: 1) and Finland (2: 0), but they took their own.

The other three teams – Denmark, Finland and Russia – scored three points each in the group, which especially clearly characterizes their lag behind the leader. In the end, everything was decided by the difference between the goals scored and the goals conceded, which developed in favor of the more organized Danes, who managed to become the second. Even the incident with midfielder Christian Eriksen, who lost consciousness during the opening match with the Finns (0: 1), could not demoralize them.

Finland squeezed the maximum out of itself, taking three points with the Scandinavians, but missed the chance to go further, stumbled in the meeting with Russia (0: 1), for which even this minimal victory did not become a consolation against the background of a failed game and results at Euro.

– Belgium has confirmed its status as one of the favorites of the tournament, – said the former striker of the Russian national team Sergei Kiryakov in a conversation with Izvestia. – She can compete for the trophy along with France, Germany and other top teams. The outcome of the group is logical: the rest of the teams were an order of magnitude weaker than the Belgians, so it is not surprising that they scored three points each and played a ticket to the playoffs by goal difference, which, unfortunately, was not in favor of Russia.

Group C

The Netherlands came to a major tournament for the first time in seven years. It’s hard to believe, but the top team did not qualify for Euro 2016 and World Cup 2018. Against this background, it seemed that the long lack of experience in major competitions would complicate the life of the orange. True, the group they got was too easy not to leave it.

At Euro 2020, Frank De Boer’s wards had problems only in the opening match with Ukraine, allowing her to win back from 0: 2 in the second half. As a result, the Dutch still put the squeeze on the guys with Nezalezhnaya (3: 2), and then quietly beat Austria (2: 0) and North Macedonia (3: 0).

North Macedonia made its way to an international tournament for the first time in history. It had one of the weakest rosters, with only 38-year-old veteran Goran Pandev, former Italian Serie A superstar and Champions League winner with Inter Milan, standing out.

The Balkan team lost all three matches, but fought as best they could and should hardly be ashamed of their performance. The Austrians beat the Macedonians with a score of 3: 1, and the Ukrainians almost lost two points with them, winning with a minimum goal difference (2: 1).

After the promising start of the tournament in the form of a bright meeting with the Netherlands, it seemed that Ukraine was a contender for the playoffs. Having a number of stars in the top European championships, Andriy Shevchenko’s wards were counting on more, but the game with North Macedonia made me think about the game problems of the zhovto-blakitnykh.

By the last round they had three points each with Austria. And in the face-to-face match, it had to decide who would go on. As a result, the Austrians gave almost nothing to create at their gates to the Ukrainians, and they themselves scored one goal and could increase the score, eventually winning 1: 0. Now Austria will play with Italy in the 1/8 finals, and Ukraine, due to the low indicators of other teams that took third places in the groups, nevertheless reached the playoffs.

Group D

The semi-finalist of the last World Cup, the England national team played the Euro group stage extremely boringly, but achieved the result. First, Gareth Southgate’s charges took revenge from the Croats (1: 0) for the defeat in the semifinals of the World Cup in Russia. Then they played a zero draw with Scotland and minimally defeated the Czech Republic (1: 0), taking first place.

Following the defeat from England, the Croats drew with the Czech Republic (1: 1) and were on the verge of relegation, but nevertheless broke the resistance of Scotland, weak in composition, but bright in play, Scotland (3: 1), which, for the first time in this century, found itself on a large tournament, was the last, but made a good impression on the public.

Croatia ended up second, and the Czech Republic third, but with four points, which guaranteed her a ticket to the playoffs.

“England didn’t show the best football, but they did and won first place,” Andrei Kanchelskis, former midfielder of English Manchester United and Everton, told Izvestia. – However, this team always looks like a favorite on paper, and often unexpectedly loses in the playoffs. Therefore, it is now important what England will show next. As for the Croats, they started hard, but naturally showed their class. After all, the World Cup finalist. And the Czech Republic has always been a strong team. And now she squeezed the maximum out of herself.

Group E

The Spaniards, who were considered the favorites of the group, started the tournament extremely hard. They could not beat Sweden (0: 0), then stumbled on Poland (1: 1), and on Wednesday they could not print the gate of Slovakia for a long time. Spain missed penalties twice. First, Gerard Moreno hit the post of the Polish goal, and then Alvaro Morata could not beat the Slovak goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

True, very soon Dubravka helped the team from the Pyrenees, throwing the ball into his own net. Closer to the break, the Spaniards doubled the lead, and in the second half they brought things to a defeat – 5: 0. Thus, Luis Enrique’s wards, who were on the verge of relegation from the tournament, took second place with five points.

And the group was won by Sweden, following a draw with Spain, beating Slovakia (1: 0) and Poland (3: 2). Among the losers of the quartet, the best were the Slovaks, who took over in a full-time duel with the Poles (2: 1), who were left with zero points. Slovakia, her three points did not help to get out of the group.

Group F

In the so-called “group of death”, France was initially considered the favorite. The current vice-champion of Europe and world champion has almost the strongest squad on the planet, and her coach Didier Deschamps has been working with the team for nine years, fine-tuning the game mechanism to perfection.

Therefore, the victory over Germany (2: 1) was expected, but then the French managed to give points to Hungary (1: 1), thereby allowing the recorded group outsider to leave the tournament not empty-handed. True, a little earlier the Hungarians also resisted the reigning European champion Portugal, almost to the very end holding a goalless draw and only losing 0: 3 in the last ten minutes.

The Portuguese tried to build on their success in the game with Germany, leading the score in the first half, but in the end the Germans opened the opponent’s defense exemplarily, scored four goals and won 4: 2.

On Wednesday evening, in the last round, the fate of the seats in this group was decided. And they managed to twist the intrigue to the very end. First of all, thanks to Hungary, which did everything to accomplish the impossible and reach the playoffs from such a deadly quartet. She was two times leading in the game with Germany, but in the end of the game she still allowed Leon Goretzka to save the Bundestim and make a draw (2: 2).

In parallel, a similar result was achieved in a face-to-face match, where France and Portugal did not reveal a winner. As a result, the French left the group from the first place, the Germans – from the second, the Portuguese – from the third. Hungary, having scored two points in matches with the last two world champions, ends the tournament with honor.

On Sunday, the matches of Wales – Denmark and Italy – Austria will begin the 1/8 finals of the European Championship.