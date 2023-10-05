It’s a terribly difficult dilemma. Do we want a world in which the government can identify everyone on the street using facial recognition? Where everyone in the pub or on the train can find out your name, just by scanning your face with a phone camera?

Probably not. But what if the same technology can recognize the perpetrator of a rape or robbery on image? Or can identify abusers in child pornography?

The book was published last week Your Face Belongs to Us (published in Dutch as Your face is ours now) by The New York Timesjournalist Kashmir Hill. A well-written and revealing book about the rise of the American tech company Clearview AI. This company of CEO and founder Hoan Ton-That built software that, using a database with tens of billions of photos of faces, can identify virtually every Western citizen. Anyone who has ever had their face on the internet can be found by Clearview AI.

A gold mine for investigative services, as it turns out. As Hill in 2020 about Clearview AI publishes, the company is in the public eye for the first time – unintentionally. Clearview AI is already used by dozens of police and investigation services in the United States to identify criminals, who appear on camera images, for example.

For her book, Hill followed the rise of the company, which was founded in 2017 by Ton-That and Richard Schwartz, a former consultant and city councilman from New York. Both have no background in biometric data and, as the book outlines, essentially have no idea what exactly they are doing.

Ton-That is pulling the project. The Australian went to the US in 2007 with the aim of building a popular app and becoming rich. This starts with lame projects, such as an app (‘Trump Hair’) with which you can provide a personal photo with the characteristic Trump quiff. And it ends with a company that, according to the book, has the potential to disrupt our entire society.

Ton-That has dubious ideas. For example, he believes that whether a person has a predisposition to crime can be read from facial features. When Ashley Madison, a dating site for cheating people, is hacked, it collects the names and photos of 39 million profiles. He thinks he can find a pattern in the faces of cheaters.

That doesn’t work, but Ton-That does manage to collect billions of photos of faces that have been left on the internet. For this purpose, Clearview AI scrapes numerous websites without asking permission. For example, the company succeeds in taking millions of photos from Facebook, photo site Flickr and dating app Tinder and linking them to a personal identity.

Image of China

Clearview AI did what big tech companies like Google and Facebook could technically do, but did not dare: create a huge collection of photos and apply artificial intelligence to it. The fear of China, where there are even toilet paper holders with facial recognition to prevent people from using too much, is still too great.

And so Big Tech sees how a small start-up gets away with the big government contracts. Ton-That and his colleagues simply obtain their technological knowledge from what is freely available to everyone: open sourcemodels and scientific papers. The book is therefore also a warning against what many in the AI ​​community advocate: make the technology available to everyone, so that not only a limited number of large companies benefit from it. There is undoubtedly something to be said for this, but the risk is that start-ups such as Clearview AI will continue where Google and Facebook stop.

The book does not explain exactly how the technology behind Clearview AI works. It remains unclear how Clearview AI, according to its own claims, manages to analyze faces with more than 99 percent reliability. Instead, the book sometimes unnecessarily elaborates on historical lessons, even bringing in Aristotle to illustrate the importance of facial expressions.

Even though Clearview AI’s technology apparently works well, occasionally things go terribly wrong. Like Randal Quran Reid, who spent six days in jail because he was (wrongly) identified by Clearview AI. Extra painful: if things go wrong, it mainly happens to people with a dark skin color, a known problem with facial recognition technology. In addition, police services that use Clearview AI rely on it so much that normal police work – on the street – is compromised.

Clearview AI is becoming an indispensable service for police and government services, especially in the US. The book describes how rapists and murderers have been found thanks to Clearview technology. Also in the Netherlands: from research by the American news site Buzzfeed it emerged that the Dutch police used Clearview AI a total of “fifty to a hundred times” in 2020 and 2021.

While government services eagerly use Clearview AI’s technology, the company does not yet dare to release the app to ordinary citizens. Ton-That has had VR glasses built that are connected to Clearview AI, with which he immediately has the names and information of everyone he sees projected into his glasses. Technology that was initially built for military purposes, but may one day become commonplace.

Not yet, thinks Ton-That, who demonstrates his glasses to Hill but does not yet dare to take them out on the street for fear of all the reactions. Citizens spying on each other is apparently still scarier than a government spying on its citizens. The fear of Big Brother is not too bad, but that of Little Brother is even greater.