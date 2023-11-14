Home page World

From: Richard Strobl



An earthquake has shaken the Marche region of Italy. (Collage with symbolic image of Ancona) © Collage: IMAGO / Zoonar // Screenshot: INGV

The earth shook again in Italy. This time it hit the Marche region. But tremors were also measured on Vesuvius.

Ancona – An earthquake in Italy caused a few moments of shock early in the evening. Although it only reached a strength of just under 4.0 on the Richter scale, it was noticeable over a large area.

According to the “Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia” (INGV), the epicenter of the earthquake was south of Montalparo in the Marche region at 5:17 p.m. According to the Italian newspaper La Stampa However, the earthquake was felt throughout the Marche – especially in the provinces of Ancona, Fermo, Macerata and Ascoli Piceno. The fact that the earthquake was felt over such a large area is apparently due to the fact that the epicenter was 22 kilometers deep.

Expert explains “typical mechanism” for earthquakes in Italy

“This combination of strength and depth meant that the earthquake was felt over a wide area of ​​the Marche, from Pesaro to Ascoli and also in Umbria,” explains Carlo Meletti, seismologist at the INGV, to the newspaper. He goes on to say that a “compression fault” was responsible for the quake. This is a “typical mechanism” for earthquakes in the region: While the Apennine axis relaxes, the tectonics shorten towards the Adriatic.

Accordingly, it was typical that the earthquake was not preceded by any lighter foreshocks. This is the case with most earthquakes in Italy, said the expert. There were also no significant aftershocks.

Earthquake in Italy “clearly felt”

“Although the earthquake was clearly felt, there were no problems. The offices are open and the controls are currently negative,” Paolo Calcinaro, mayor of Fermo, told the Italian news agency Ansa. However, many frightened citizens contacted the fire department via telephone. According to the report, nothing is known about any damage.

Italy is regularly hit by earthquakes. The region around the Apennine mountain range is particularly affected. The background is that the Apennines were formed by a collision between the African plate and the Eurasian plate. The African plate is still pushing under the Eurasian plate. In addition, the small Adriatic plate is pushing in between from the east. This leads to an increased risk of earthquakes.

With a value of almost 4.0 on the Richter scale, the current quake can be classified as “very light” to “mild”. According to the Federal Association for Geothermal Energy, these earthquakes are often noticeable, room objects can visibly move and shaking noises can be heard. However, there is usually no damage.

The situation surrounding the volcanoes in the country also appears threatening. An outbreak is imminent. And the earth also shook again on Vesuvius near Naples on Tuesday. According to the INGV, around 1:35 p.m. the earthquake only reached a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale. This means it is in the imperceptible range.