Clearing | The growth of housing costs is declining, in some cases they are even decreasing

Statement|The housing costs of single-family residents will decrease by an average of half a percent this year. Housing costs in apartment buildings are still increasing, but more slowly than before.

Living expenses growth has slowed down in Finland this year. Housing expenses for residents of detached houses will even decrease this year compared to last year.

This is according to the survey carried out by Kiinteistöliiito and Omakotiliito Pellervo Taloustuikkumas (PTT).

At the same time that some housing costs are getting cheaper, some are still getting more expensive. When these are added together, a clear slowdown can be seen in the increase in costs.

Savings for housing costs will now come from the decrease in both interest rates and electricity prices.

Euribors, which are used as reference interest rates for mortgages, have been on the decline since the end of last year, and the decline has accelerated in July-August. The wild electricity prices seen last year have also been left behind.

The additional bill, on the other hand, will continue to come from the increase in the costs of water and waste management and the increase in the cost of district heating. Price increases vary a lot between cities. The increase in the lower limit of the real estate tax percentage for lots has also increased the real estate tax in many municipalities this year.

Average Finnish housing costs are estimated to increase by 0.8 percent this year, while they rose by 4.1 percent last year.

For single-family residents, however, expenses are expected to decrease by 0.5 percent.

In the wallet of the owner of a detached house, especially the cheaper energy is of great importance, especially in houses heated by electricity and oil. According to the report, care costs alone will decrease by 0.4 percent in single-family homes compared to last year.

Housing costs the most in apartment buildings, even though the rise in maintenance fees has slowed down in them since last year.

Of all living expenses in apartment buildings are the most expensive for those who live in a rented apartment. It is estimated that the housing costs of a renter will increase by an average of 2.4 percent this year.

However, the city-specific differences are big. In the capital region, the increase in rents remains small, less than 1%, unlike in the rest of Finland, when it comes to self-financed rental apartments.

The rents of state-subsidized rental apartments (subsidized rental apartments) will rise the most, i.e. five percent on average.

Housing costs are estimated to increase by 1.4 percent for those living in an apartment building.

To the same at a time when the growth of housing costs has decreased, the slowdown in inflation has improved the purchasing power of Finns. This means that Finns spend an average smaller share of their income on housing than last year.

The report is based on examples drawn up by PTT, in which the housing expenses of people living alone, low- and middle-income earners, families with children, and pensioners have been compared. A comparison has also been made between owner-occupiers and renters, as well as between different forms of heating.

For owner-occupiers, both loan repayments and interest expenses have been taken into account. It is assumed that half of the current price of the apartment is owed. However, pensioners are assumed to already live in a debt-free owner-occupied home.