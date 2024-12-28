León takes stock of the LIFE project for coexistence with plantigrades
Live with the bearsthat is the challenge that the LIFE program addresses in the nine municipalities with the highest density of these plantigrades in Spain: three in León –Villablino, Palacios del Sil and Páramo del Sil– and six more in Asturias (Ibias, Somiedo, Belmonte…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Clearing #protected #beehives #fruit #trees #bears #bush
Leave a Reply