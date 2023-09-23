Clearing | Only every fourth listed company has a responsibility director in its management team

According to a report by consulting company Gaia, the vast majority of the management teams of companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange lack a director of responsibility.

Only every fourth Finnish listed company has a director on its management board whose areas of responsibility include responsibility or sustainability.

Of the 134 companies on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, 103 are those where there is no director of responsibility, or at least responsibility has not been named as the area of ​​responsibility of any member of the management team.

The small number of responsibility managers is evident from the report of the consulting company Gaia. In the summer, the company examined how responsibility is reflected in the management teams of listed companies.

The information has been collected from the public websites of the companies on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. When collecting information, mentions of responsibility or sustainability were taken into account either in the job titles of the members of the management team or in the specified areas of responsibility.

According to Gaia’s report, the responsibility directors sitting in the management teams typically represent communication or personnel management instead of, for example, product development or strategy.

Gaia managing director Maria Sanger considers it sad that there are so few responsibility managers in the management teams of listed companies, even though there is a lot of talk about the green transition and many companies say that responsibility is an important theme for them.

“Is responsibility still a topic that is seen to be on the sidelines of the actual business?” He asks.

Many companies do have sustainability directors or managers, but the level of the organization where those responsible for sustainability are located tells about the companies’ priorities, says Sangder.

“To top it off, if something is strategic for the organization, then someone in the management team should answer, monitor and promote the issue.”

Sangder is of the opinion that responsibility work should be reflected in the companies’ management teams and in the long-term strategy, so that the green transition can truly be realized.

“I believe that it also ensures that the business will be successful in the future,” he says.

In an ideal situation, in order to promote sustainability in the future, companies would not need separate roles, but responsibility would be included as a regular part of the examination of business benefits and effects. For the time being, however, we are still in the early stages of the green transition, so responsibility needs more attention, says Sangder.

If responsibility work does not appear in the companies’ long-term strategy, in the worst case, the steps to promote the green transition may not be taken, he believes.

“In the worst case, the acts of responsibility remain small things that can be used to make nice sales in marketing, but the real effects lead nowhere.”