Madrid. Logging affects many of the tropical forests, which are often considered degraded, but whether ecological health and functionality are similarly deteriorated has rarely been examined.

A new study, conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford, UK, concludes that logged-over rainforests are treasure troves of healthy ecological functions and should not be discarded for oil palm plantations.

Yadvinder Malhi, lead author and Professor of Ecosystem Science at Oxford University’s Institute of Environmental Change, said he was very surprised by “the amount of energy flowing through logged forests compared to ancient ones, and flowing through the same diversity of species as in the ancients. We didn’t expect the logged forest to be so ecologically vibrant,” he says.

The research, published in the journal Nature, it approaches this aspect from the perspective of ecosystem energetics, that is, the cascade of energy that goes from plants to mammals and birds through the food they consume. The research team combined more than 36,000 tree, root, and crown measurements with population data for 248 vertebrate species from old-growth and logged-over forests, as well as oil palm plantations in Borneo.

Surprisingly, the study found that the flow of ecological energy through the cleared forest was 2.5 times greater than in the old one, before collapsing into oil palm plantations. Logging maintained similar or higher densities of almost all species of birds and mammals.

The authors stress that ancient forests continue to have immense ecological value and large carbon stores, so they should be kept intact whenever possible. But this study questions whether logged forests are labeled “degraded” when they are so ecologically vibrant. This label may mean that these cleared forest landscapes are considered less of a priority for protection and the trees are cut down to make way for agriculture, such as oil palm.

In this sense, Professor Malhi warned that “in tropical forests, and probably in many other ecosystems, not everything that appears broken is.”

Bird and Mammal Count

The study required meticulous counting of nearly all bird and mammal species at the remote study sites, as well as measurement of the growth rates of the trees and of their leaves and roots.

Matthew Struebig, co-author of the paper and Professor of Conservation Sciences at the University of Kent, noted that “early in the morning, the ornithologists listened to the birds, while at night they dedicated themselves to catching bats in special traps. Meanwhile, tracking cameras and cage traps set up over 77,000 nights provided much-needed information on elusive and stealthy mammals such as tree shrews, sun bears and elephants.”