Clear weather with possible cumulonimbus clouds tomorrow

The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing in the east, possibly cumulus in the afternoon, and humid at night and Saturday morning with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas.

Winds: Southeasterly, turning to northeasterly and northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, with a speed of 10 to 20, reaching 35 km/h.

Arabian Gulf: Light waves. High tide will occur at 19:00 and low tide at 04:26.

Sea of ​​Oman: Slight waves. High tide will occur at 18:12, high tide at 07:34, low tide at 12:59, and low tide at 00:43.