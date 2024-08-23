The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear, partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east and south in the afternoon and a possibility of rain.

The center explained, in its daily statement, that the winds will be light to moderate in speed, sometimes active, causing dust, and moving southeasterly to northeasterly, with speeds ranging between 15 to 30 km/h, reaching 40 km/h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are light. The first high tide occurs at 23:61 and the second high tide at 04:27, the first low tide at 09:54 and the second low tide at 22:20.

In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are also light. The first high tide occurs at 12:31 and the second high tide at 53:01.